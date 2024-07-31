SEBI Launches India’s First Passive Funds Website at NSE

The website provides a comprehensive platform for retail investors and empowers them to easily access information and understand the Indian passive funds industry….reports Asian Lite News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday launched India’s first website for passive funds at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), along with unveiling a comprehensive report on the Indian Capital Markets.



It provides in-depth information on aggregate industry data, fund-wise data, and screeners for selecting funds based on various parameters such as underlying index, AUM, tracking error, tracking difference, trading volume, TER, comparison of funds, etc.

Meanwhile, the report on Indian Capital Markets covers the most significant reforms, important milestones, and technological innovations in the Indian Capital Markets, steered by the regulator, Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), and market participants, along with their impact on investors in the country, said SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

The report delves deeper into recent technological innovations and reforms, several of which are global firsts, findings from a retail investor survey across 12 cities in India and a nuanced analysis of benefits to investors.

“The transformation and growth of our Capital Markets is due to a collective vision to create a resilient, progressive, and technology-driven ecosystem that provides access, information and control to the Indian investor community, while ensuring guardrails for protection,” she said.

Buch said that it is critical for all MIIs and market intermediaries to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, feedback for review of regulations, and swift tackling of emerging risks.

According to NSE’s MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of India’s Capital Markets evolution over the years, propelled by active retail participation, sustained and high inflow by domestic institutional investors, and strong performance of listed companies.

“The MIIs and several other market participants have adopted and implemented SEBI’s initiatives with speed and technological agility to make this transformation successful. We would like to thank our regulator, investors, MIIs, and all the stakeholders for their participation and collaboration in this journey,” he added.

SEBI Penalizes Omaxe for Financial Fraud

In a jolt to real estate company Omaxe, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday banned the company’s top management, including Chairman Rohtas Goel, from the securities market for two years.

The markets regulator also barred the company’s Managing Director Mohit Goel and three others from the securities market for irregularities in the company’s financial statements.

The SEBI said in its “final order in the matter of misstatements and irregularities in the financial statements of Omaxe Limited” that these people have been “prohibited from holding any position as Director or Key Managerial Person of any other listed company for two years”.

The markets regulator also imposed a Rs 47 lakh fine on 16 entries which need to be paid within 45 days.

“SEBI was in receipt of complaints against Omaxe Limited for fraudulent transactions, diverted/siphoned of funds, misrepresented the financial statements, inflated turnover etc,” read the 126-page order.

As these allegations were serious in nature, the matter was taken up for further examination by SEBI, including conducting a forensic audit into the affairs of Omaxe. The order stated that these entities have “acted in concert to execute a fraudulent scheme which they tried to portray as normal transactions for the benefit of the company although it was experiencing loss, while also trying to portray that these as merely lending activities, thereby trying to maintain the price of the scrip of Omaxe for three years”.

According to the markets regulator, the real estate company misrepresented the financial statements during 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 including revenue, debtors, advances, and expenses. The fraud was never disclosed to the shareholders of Omaxe.

The probe observed that “Omaxe and its management, knowingly, reported wrong, false, manipulated financial statements to create an impression among the investors that the financial statements as published by the company, were reflecting true and fair view of the company’s financial performance”.

“It was alleged that they were knowingly involved in manipulations/ irregularities in the company’s financials and thus, induced the investors for dealing in Omaxe scrip with an intention to deceit upon them in order to maintain the price of the scrip to take the advantage of their pledged shares,” read the SEBI order.

