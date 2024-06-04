UST on Buying Spree

The strategic acquisition of Endeavor Consulting Group will help strengthen UST’s position in the life sciences industry..reports Asian Lite News

Digital transformation solutions company UST on Monday announced the acquisition of supply chain management and product commercialisation consulting player Endeavor Consulting Group for an undisclosed amount.

The strategic acquisition will help strengthen UST’s position in the life sciences industry, including pharmaceuticals, biopharma, and medical technology devices.

Endeavor, founded in 2006, has strong expertise in life sciences and has achieved SAP Gold Partner status.

“UST’s acquisition of Endeavor enhances the continued acceleration of our domain specialisation as exemplified by UST Evolve in the business transformation space and, with Endeavor’s deep expertise, we will be better positioned to meet emerging client needs through pioneering solutions,” Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST, said in a statement.

By combining Endeavor’s extensive technical expertise with UST’s cutting-edge accelerators and SaaS++ offerings, the company said that it will be able to significantly improve client operational efficiency, increasing its returns on technology investments as well as its capacity for innovation.

“We are excited to join UST, and leveraging the company’s resources as well as its innovative range of platforms and solutions will allow us to continue scaling our offerings while also accelerating operations,” said Ben David, CEO, Endeavor.

In addition, Anu Koshy, Head of Life Sciences, UST, said that this acquisition will enhance UST’s Life Sciences management consulting and SAP offerings.

Meanwhile, UST on Wednesday announced the strategic acquisition of Leonardo, a leading provider of business process improvement, automation and integration services in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Leonardo’s 70+ team, with an established presence across key Australian cities, will join UST to bolster their combined capability of delivering comprehensive digital solutions at scale throughout the ANZ region.

“This collaboration signifies our commitment to growing alongside our customers, providing them with unparalleled digital solutions, and harnessing the power of AI to unlock new levels of productivity and insight into their business,” Stephen Chetcuti, CEO, Leonardo, said in a statement.

According to the company, this acquisition amplifies Leonardo’s existing expertise in business process improvement, automation, and integration and bolsters UST’s strategic alliances with key regional technology partners, further enriching their service offerings to clients across diverse industries.

“Leonardo will strengthen our global intelligent automation consulting capabilities further and help grow the UST SmartOps platform business in the ANZ region,” said Kumaran CR, Managing Director of Australia, UST.

The union of UST’s comprehensive digital capabilities with Leonardo’s specialised process expertise is expected to create a powerful synergy, driving innovation, and offering improved services to clients across ANZ, the company said.

