India Joins Top 3 in Aviation Boom  

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday said that in the last 10 years, India’s civil aviation has pushed boundaries to become the third largest domestic aviation hub in the world, now we need to take it forward, break barriers once again and achieve the goal of becoming the number one domestic hub in the world.

Unveiling the Centenary Celebrations Logo of Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the minister said this marks a momentous milestone in Indian aviation history of a historic airport, a pre-Independence marvel, that stands as a testament to the legacy and progress of the country’s civil aviation sector.

Highlighting the importance of Kolkata Airport, he said, “The airport has served through various historical periods, representing the pre-Independence struggle, the growth of the country post-Independence. Today, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the airport sector has been transformed. A special focus has been put on Kolkata Airport, with significant upgrades in capacity, additional services, and world-class infrastructure over the last five years.”

He said the country had made rapid progress in the civil aviation sector. “The way airports have expanded, the way passenger capacity has expanded, airline fleets have grown, and cargo operations have surged, all verticals related to civil aviation have pushed boundaries under the leadership of our Prime Minister. We are now the third-largest domestic aviation hub in the whole world. And now, we need to take it forward, break barriers once again, level up the civil aviation sector, and achieve the goal of becoming the number one domestic hub in the world,” the minister stated.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of the UDAN scheme, he remarked, “The UDAN scheme has been revolutionary in the civil aviation sector. Over the last eight years, we have launched more than 600 flights, transporting crores of people. The scheme has made the vision of ‘Hawai Chappal in Hawai Jahaz’ a reality.

Naidu said, “Today, as we celebrate 100 years of Kolkata Airport, we see this as a source of inspiration and a sense of pride for the entire country. This is a proud moment for all of us, where we are continuing the legacy built by our nation and drawing inspiration from it for future achievements. The airport has catered to crores of passengers and stood as a vital gateway for Bengal and the country through significant historical milestones. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister always says, ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi.”

As part of the centenary celebrations, the Minister announced a series of initiatives that include the release of a commemorative stamp and coin to honour the 100 years of Kolkata Airport, the launch of an art book showcasing India’s cultural heritage reflected in modern airport architecture, and three-month-long celebrations involving the people of Kolkata and Bengal, along with the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

A unique UDAN Yatri Cafe is also set to be introduced at Kolkata Airport to cater specifically to passengers travelling under the UDAN scheme. The cafe will offer a curated menu with affordable pricing, ensuring that passengers have access to quality food at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their travel experience without compromising on value.

“The civil aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country and plays a critical role in economic growth and job creation. With the unwavering focus of our Prime Minister and a dedicated team, we are confident of achieving even greater milestones in the next five years. The centenary of Kolkata Airport will inspire us to achieve more,” he added.

