Pankaj Tripathi Exposes Filmmaking Realities

For the film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ I had to do prosthetic make up on my face and nose speaks Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, famed for his refined acting abilities and diverse unconventional performances has opened up on what actually goes behind filmmaking and emphasises the challenges that actors face

In an interview with Tripathi points out that there is much confusion and misconception about the film industry and film fraternity, particularly fuelled by updates posted on social media.

“People think there is lot of fun happening in film industry. Just because actors make their PR machinery to their fun footages like spotted at an event, airport, etc. People think actors have dreamy life,” the actor said.

Tripathi goes on to detail the difficulties he faced while shooting the soon-to-be released biopic “Main Atal Hoon” in which he wears prosthetics to resemble late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The National Award-winning actor said, “Shooting is a very difficult task.

For the film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ I had to do prosthetic make up on my face and nose. There is a rule in prosthetic make up that you should stay in at least 22 degree or beyond temperature zone so, that you don’t sweat. Otherwise the prosthetic will start melting and due to which actors get distracted.”

“I shot with prosthetics in 46-degree temperature in Lucknow. I was shooting for 12 hours straight. And when there is so many problems happening in body then it gradually effects your mind. It also effects your performance. For me, I didn’t want this problem to show in my performance,” the actor said.

He added, “As it’s Atal ji’s film, you can’t make any improvisation in it. You can only play with posture and gesture not with his speech and dialogues. Filmmaking is all about hard work. Cinema demands hard work, not like what’s shown on insta… There is gruelling 12-hour shoots for which we have to arrive on sets one or hour an hour prior. It’s not an easy task as it seems to be.”

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav is all set to hit theatres on January 19.

It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

