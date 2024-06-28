Riteish Battles Pharma Corruption in ‘Pill’ Trailer

The actor said it is intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts the daily lives and well-being of people…reports Asian Lite News

The makers of Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series ‘Pill’, which is based on the pharmaceutical industry, unveiled the trailer on Thursday.

The actor described being part of the journey as enlightening.

The over-one-minute-long trailer begins with an introduction to Riteish’s character, Prakash Chauhan, who does everything in his power to delve into the Indian pharmaceutical world.

It showcases the process through which a pill reaches an individual, involving powerful pharmaceutical industrialists, corrupt doctors, medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

Talking about his debut series, Riteish said: “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you’re entrusted with a compelling story like ‘Pill’, there’s a huge responsibility to do justice to it.”

The actor said it is intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts the daily lives and well-being of people.

Riteish added: “Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour.”

“Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience,” he added.

The trailer then shows how a pill circulating in the market has negative repercussions after consumption. However, Prakash faces off against the manipulative CEO of the company, portrayed by Pavan Malhotra, taking on a firm fight to uncover the truth.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala shared: “With ‘Pill’, we aim to entertain as well as increase awareness among people. Riteish brings his unparalleled acting prowess to the series, making his digital debut even more exciting. And as always, it is a pleasure working with Raj, who has helmed this one with his thrilling expertise.”

Creator Raj Kumar Gupta said that celluloid has always been his medium of expression, as he has made films across genres to bring different stories.

“A story like ‘Pill’ needed to be told through a longer format,” said the director, who has previously made films such as ‘No One Killed Jessica’ and ‘Raid’.

