Mumbai’s Culinary Scene Elevates with New Dining Experiences

While in Mumbai, indulge in a delectable dining experience and refreshing beverages at any of these six restaurants.

Café Corra

This year, Café Corra offers a captivating ambiance with its picturesque Bali-themed interior, taking inspiration from the serene and upscale cafes of Bali. The vintage wooden and white decor scheme adds to the cafe’s charm. The restaurant, featuring Continental and Mexican cuisines, serves delectable delights such as Teriyaki Cottage Cheese Skewers, Truffle Arancini, and Activated Charcoal Thai Basil Chicken Dim sums, making it a truly remarkable dining experience.

Where: Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Bustle

Bustle, a rooftop haven, not only serves an array of delightful coffee but is also an ideal spot to unwind with friends and loved ones. Revel in the mesmerizing sunsets from the rooftop, offering a picturesque view of Mumbai’s skyline. As the evening unfolds, the atmosphere transforms into a vibrant setting for enjoying drinks while soaking in the scenic beauty of the Borivali landscape. Whether it’s a cozy coffee gathering or a lively evening, Bustle provides the perfect backdrop for memorable moments.

Where: 7th floor, Tanishq showroom, Vini Elegance, Lokmanya Tilak Rd, Mini Zaveri Bazaar, Mhatre Wadi, Borivali

Bastian

Love Bandra’s Bastian? The good news is that it’s got a second address! Located in Worli, this new outlet is bigger and might we say, more exciting. After being wowed by the part-quaint, part-quirky, but utterly delightful dining space settle in for some serious cocktails at the 28-foot tall hydraulic bar manned by the very amiable John Leese. The best seats in the house are a level up in the PDR section which gives a birds-eye view of the attractive dining space crowned with sublime Papier-mâché chandeliers.

Where: Wadia International Center, Worli.

Ode

Chef Rahul Akerkar, best known for launching restaurants like Indigo and Qualia, is back with his latest culinary venture, this time in collaboration with Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality. Ode is all about familiar, comforting flavours, served with a contemporary spin. The space is designed in warm tones with leather, wood, and stone accents and also features an al fresco dining section. The menu lists an extensive selection of nibbles and sharing plates such as chorizo tostada with smoked cashew queso, eggplant taco, charred prawns, sourdough pasta, pizzas, and desserts like tarte tatin. You also have a choice of wines and craft cocktails.

Where: Raheja Altimus, Gate no. 4, Worli, P.B. Marg. Tel: 09076031111

Aamchee

Helmed by Pinky Chandan Dixit, founder of the iconic Gujarati eatery Soam, Aamchee offers a playful take on flavors that make Mumbai’s food one-of-a-kind. The menu, crafted by Anuradha Medhora of Charoli Foods, lets you savor dishes such as gymkhana corn chowder, Matunga rasam, East Indian waffle chaat, desi potato fries, and other bites. End on a sweet note with the vanilla and hot chocolate sandwich. Pair your meal with refreshing spritzers and sodas.

Where: Soni Building 46, Pandita Ramabai Road, Opp Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Girgaon Chowpatty

Cosy Box

Known as the official food partner of the Cannes Film Festival, the restaurant has just made its Mumbai debut after launching an outpost in Delhi. Bringing its culinary finesse to the city, you can enjoy a mix of Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian flavours in a glamorous setting complete with glossy marble, plush seating, and chrome accents. Savour robata grills, mezze, and seafood delicacies, including a flammable Turkish trolley that makes for an interactive experience, and sip on eclectic libations from craft cocktails to barrel-aged whisky.

Where: Unit No. 6 & 7, Cosy Box, One Lodha Place, Senapati Bapat Marg.

