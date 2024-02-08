Indulge in Love’s Culinary Symphony at Ode

No Valentine’s Day meal can be complete without Dessert and this menu does not disappoint. Guests can enjoy Single-Origin Madagascar Chocolate Souffle; Berry Pavlova; and eggless options such as Mille Feuille; and Double Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartlet…reports Asian Lite News

Ignite your passions and create memories that last a lifetime at a premier destination for a fine extravagant lunch and dining experience.

Ode – a culinary love letter to the city

A collaboration between the Aditya Birla Group with Chef Rahul Akerkar at its helm, the restaurant is offering An Ode to Love, a special one-day-only Valentine’s Day menu, served on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for both lunch and dinner. The regular menu will not be available on this day.

Enjoy an all-new menu for both lunch and dinner, featuring dishes like Parsnip Casoncelli, charred parsnips, pumpkin seed kut, mint, and fermented apple butter; Pepper Crusted Beetroot Pave, garlic soubise, charred fennel, apricot chutney; and Palm Heart & Pears, blue cheese crema, hazelnut chili chikki and cress from the Vegetable section; and Handmade Pici, mussels, braised turnip, turnip top, confit garlic, chili butter, lemon breadcrumbs; Butter Poached Lobster, red pepper rouille, snow peas coconut salad, tempered curry leaves; and Duck Breast Carpaccio, cured egg yolk, berry murabba, salt & vinegar chips, from the Meat, Poultry & Seafood section. A selection of Sides offers picks like Long Beans, white balsamic dressing, toasted onion seeds; Bitter Greens, sesame ‘Caesar’; candied cashew; and the indulgent Potatoes Dauphinoise.

No Valentine’s Day meal can be complete without Dessert and this menu does not disappoint. Guests can enjoy Single-Origin Madagascar Chocolate Souffle; Berry Pavlova; and eggless options such as Mille Feuille; and Double Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartlet.

• Reservations are available on pre-booking only, with an advance charge of Rs. 1000 per head.

• Ode, Raheja Altimus, Gate no. 4, Worli, P.B. Marg, Mumbai, (Opposite the Doordarshan TV Tower)

• Hours of Operation: Lunch: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm – 1:00 am; Monday-Sunday

• Telephone Number for Reservations: +91 9076031111

Celebrate love with Sriracha’s Exquisite Valentine’s menu

Bengaluru’s fiery culinary gem, Sriracha, built to bring to you the stories of the different countries in Asia across it’s plates, turns up the heat this Valentine’s Day with a specially curated menu by Chef Vikas Seth guaranteed to ignite taste buds and set hearts ablaze. Ditch the predictable roses and chocolates, and take your loved one on a fiery adventure of exotic flavors with a touch of the iconic, garlicky red sauce.

Embrace playful intimacy with Sriracha’s selection of steamy Baozi. Dive into Krapow Chicken Baozi, where the Thai basil chicken is nestled within soft buns, perfectly complemented by the cool touch of Sriracha aioli and chili oil. For a softer heat, indulge in Shitake & Cream Cheese Baozi – a comforting medley of earthy mushrooms and creamy cheese, a testament to Sriracha’s masterful balance of flavors.

Let love flow like the Wok Charred Udon Noodles with Shrimp and Red Bell Peppers. The udon noodles are coated in a spicy umami sauce, punctuated by the succulent sweetness of shrimp and the vibrant crunch of red bell peppers. It’s a dance of sweet and spicy, a metaphor for the perfect Valentine’s Day.

For a vegetarian option equally bursting with love, choose the Seasonal Vegetable Teriyaki Udon Noodles. Tender seasonal vegetables soak up the sweet and sticky embrace of teriyaki sauce, creating a harmonious melody of flavors that will leave you wanting more.

No love story is complete without a decadent finale. The Sinful Melting Chocolate is a masterpiece designed to steal hearts. Imagine fresh strawberries nestled on a bed of chocolate cake, embraced by creamy vanilla ice cream & elegantly presented in a glass topped with half chocolate dome. This symphony of textures and flavors takes a dramatic turn when the servers pour a luscious hot berry, melting it into a gooey pool of pure delight. It’s a theatrical experience perfect for celebrating your love in style.

This Valentine’s Day also ignite your love story with Sriracha’s fiery passion, poured into every exquisite sip of their four must-try cocktails curated by mixologist Harry Simon Peter. Chocolate Martini: Dive into pure decadence with this velvety embrace of creamy half & half and rich chocolate cordial, a timeless classic for whispered sweet nothings.Love Potion No. 6: Unleash the magic of attraction with this forbidden concoction of spiced rum, tangy lime, and playful apple chunks.Lady in Red: Own the night with this captivating blend of gin, blushing raspberry, a touch of lime, and airy egg white foam.French Rose 75: Raise a toast to enduring love with this bubbly symphony of gin, delicate lime, and sparkling rosé. Light, effervescent, and undeniably romantic, it’s the perfect clink to cherished moments.

This Valentine’s Day, skip the conventional and embrace the heat. Let Sriracha be your cupid, drawing you closer with its fiery flavors and playful creativity.

• Address: Level 2, 4th Floor, UB City, No. 204, Vittal Mallya Rd, opposite J.W Marriott, KG Halli, D’ Souza Layout, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

• Phone: 096060 54210

Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road presents a weeklong celebration of romance and gastronomic delights

Embark on a delightful week of love and culinary excellence at Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road. As Valentine’s Day approaches, immerse yourself in an enchanting blend of romance and indulgence, promising an unforgettable experience where the magic of love seamlessly intertwines with brilliance.

Experience a romantic escapade beneath the glittering stars at BG’s Poolside Bar & Grill. Savor exquisite cuisine and refreshing concoctions, creating memories that linger. Indulge in specially crafted drinks, including the tantalizing “Old Fashioned Love,” the elevated “Pick Me Up,” the perfectly balanced “Between the Sheets,” the raspberry-infused “Potion d’Amour,” and the delightful “It’s a Match.”

• When: 14th February

• Price: Rs. 10,000 ++ onwards (For couples)

• Time: 7 PM – 1 AM

Momo Lounge is excited to unveil a week-long celebration of love, laughter, and exquisite drinks this Valentine’s week. Join them for an enchanting experience during the Happy Hours, promising lasting memories, whether you’re accompanied by your significant other, or friends, or reveling in the joy of a solo celebration.

• When: 7th to 14th February.

• Time: 11 AM – 10 PM (Exclusive for Couples)

