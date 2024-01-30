Savor the Essence of India

As the spirit of patriotism fills the air on Republic Day, immerse yourself in a culinary journey with these appetising dishes that celebrate the essence of India. From spice-infused delights to dishes featuring the purity of white and the freshness of green, these recipes are a tribute to the rich tapestry of flavours that define the essence of India. Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or simply indulging in a culinary adventure, these dishes are a perfect way to honour the spirit of the nation and savour the diverse tastes of India.
Paneer Tikka Masala with Creamy Tomato Gravy
Ingredients:
250g paneer, cubed
1 cup yogurt
1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
1 tablespoon tikka masala spice mix
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 tomatoes, pureed
1/2 cup cream
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions:
In a bowl, combine paneer cubes with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, tikka masala spice mix, and salt.
Microwave the mixture in your Voltas Beko microwave for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse into the paneer.
Add finely chopped onions to the dish and microwave until golden brown. The Digital Display in the Voltas Beko microwave helps you to keep an eye on the food so you can ensure that it is being cooked perfectly.
Stir in pureed tomatoes into the dish with onions. Microwave for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the tomatoes to cook down and meld with the onions.
Add the marinated paneer to the tomato and onion mixture. Microwave the entire mixture for an additional 5 minutes to let the paneer absorb the rich flavours.
Pour in 1/2 cup of cream, stirring well to create a creamy texture. Microwave for a final 2-3 minutes to allow the flavours to come together.
Garnish the Paneer Tikka Masala with fresh coriander before serving.
Saffron Sweet Pearls with Cardamom Baked Yogurt by Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
Cardamom baked yogurt
250gms Hung curd
60gms Icing sugar
100gms Condensed milk
125gms Fresh cream
5gm Cardamom powder
Method
Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl
Whisk the mixture till you get smooth consistency
Pour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kulad
Bake at 150◦c for 16minn on double bath
Refrigerate for 2 hours serve chill
Sweet pearls (Bondi)
250gms Gram flour (besan)
A pinch of baking soda
90ml Water
1gms Saffron strand
Oil for frying
Sugar Syrup
200gms Sugar
100ml Water
2 nos Cardamom
1gms Saffron
50ml Rose water
Method
Add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan
Make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring
Add water to gram flour to form smooth batter
Add the saffron to the mixture
Lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well
To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai
Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely
Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour
Remove the excess syrup through strainer
Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve
Assembly
Serve the cardamom baked yoghurt in a kulad with sweet Bondi and chopped nuts as garnish
Tiranga Moti Cheese Cake
Cardamom cheese cake
250gms Philadelphia cheese
250gms Fresh double cream
200gms White chocolate
10gms Cardamom powder
Method
Cream the with the balloon whisk cheese till smooth
Add the fresh double cream slowly the cheese mix and keep whisking
Add the white chocolate and cardamom powder to it
Set the cheesecake mix in a tray and chill in a freezer
Sweet pearls (Bondi)
250gms Gram flour (besan)
A pinch of baking soda
90ml Water
1 gms Saffron strand
Oil for frying
Sugar syrup
200gms Sugar
100ml Water
2 nos Cardamom
1gms Saffron
50ml Rose water
Method
Add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan
Make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring
Add water to gram flour to form smooth batter
Add the saffron to the mixture
Lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well
To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai
Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely
Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour
Remove the excess syrup through strainer
Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve
Chocolate
Use melted white chocolate with orange, green and white colour cut in a desire shape for placement
Assembly
Place the sweet Bondi at the bottom add the cardamom cheese cake mix to it
Place the chocolate on the plate cut the cheesecake place on above the other indicating the flag colour
Garnish and serve
ALSO READ-Bite sized deliciousness: Laddooh by Chef Sugandha Saxena