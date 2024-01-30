Savor the Essence of India

As the spirit of patriotism fills the air on Republic Day, immerse yourself in a culinary journey with these appetising dishes that celebrate the essence of India. From spice-infused delights to dishes featuring the purity of white and the freshness of green, these recipes are a tribute to the rich tapestry of flavours that define the essence of India. Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or simply indulging in a culinary adventure, these dishes are a perfect way to honour the spirit of the nation and savour the diverse tastes of India.

Paneer Tikka Masala with Creamy Tomato Gravy

Ingredients:

250g paneer, cubed

1 cup yogurt

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon tikka masala spice mix

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1/2 cup cream

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine paneer cubes with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, tikka masala spice mix, and salt.

Microwave the mixture for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to infuse into the paneer.

Add finely chopped onions to the dish and microwave until golden brown.

Stir in pureed tomatoes into the dish with onions. Microwave for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the tomatoes to cook down and meld with the onions.

Add the marinated paneer to the tomato and onion mixture. Microwave the entire mixture for an additional 5 minutes to let the paneer absorb the rich flavours.

Pour in 1/2 cup of cream, stirring well to create a creamy texture. Microwave for a final 2-3 minutes to allow the flavours to come together.

Garnish the Paneer Tikka Masala with fresh coriander before serving.

Saffron Sweet Pearls with Cardamom Baked Yogurt by Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Cardamom baked yogurt

250gms Hung curd

60gms Icing sugar

100gms Condensed milk

125gms Fresh cream

5gm Cardamom powder

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl

Whisk the mixture till you get smooth consistency

Pour the above mixture in an earthen pot or kulad

Bake at 150◦c for 16minn on double bath

Refrigerate for 2 hours serve chill

Sweet pearls (Bondi)

250gms Gram flour (besan)

A pinch of baking soda

90ml Water

1gms Saffron strand

Oil for frying

Sugar Syrup

200gms Sugar

100ml Water

2 nos Cardamom

1gms Saffron

50ml Rose water

Method

Add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan

Make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring

Add water to gram flour to form smooth batter

Add the saffron to the mixture

Lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well

To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai

Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely

Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour

Remove the excess syrup through strainer

Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve

Assembly

Serve the cardamom baked yoghurt in a kulad with sweet Bondi and chopped nuts as garnish

Tiranga Moti Cheese Cake

Cardamom cheese cake

250gms Philadelphia cheese

250gms Fresh double cream

200gms White chocolate

10gms Cardamom powder

Method

Cream the with the balloon whisk cheese till smooth

Add the fresh double cream slowly the cheese mix and keep whisking

Add the white chocolate and cardamom powder to it

Set the cheesecake mix in a tray and chill in a freezer

Sweet pearls (Bondi)

250gms Gram flour (besan)

A pinch of baking soda

90ml Water

1 gms Saffron strand

Oil for frying

Sugar syrup

200gms Sugar

100ml Water

2 nos Cardamom

1gms Saffron

50ml Rose water

Method

Add the sugar water saffron and cardamom in sauce pan

Make a thick syrup add rose water for flavoring

Add water to gram flour to form smooth batter

Add the saffron to the mixture

Lastly add baking soda to the mixture and whisk well

To make Bondi pass the mixture through the perforated ladle on the hot oil kadai

Remove Bondi strain all the oil completely

Dip the Bondi in warm sugar syrup rest it for an hour

Remove the excess syrup through strainer

Finally, sweet Bondi is ready to serve

Chocolate

Use melted white chocolate with orange, green and white colour cut in a desire shape for placement

Assembly

Place the sweet Bondi at the bottom add the cardamom cheese cake mix to it

Place the chocolate on the plate cut the cheesecake place on above the other indicating the flag colour

Garnish and serve

