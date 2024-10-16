120 countries participate in India Mobile Congress 

IMC 2024 aims to bring together global leaders, innovators, and industry experts to collaborate on next-generation technologies…reports Asian Lite News

The eighth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Asia’s largest digital technology forum, commenced at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Tuesday. IMC 2024 is happening concurrently with ITU-WTSA.

Organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2024, running from October 15 to 18, is set to be a premier global platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovation and technology.

IMC 2024 aims to bring together global leaders, innovators, and industry experts to collaborate on next-generation technologies. The event focuses on key areas such as 6G and 5G advancements, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, cybersecurity, semiconductors, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), CleanTech, and electronics manufacturing.

Tarun Chhabra, Country Head, Nokia India, said, “IMC 2024 and ITU-WTSA happening concurrently will pave the way for India to solidify its position and take a lead in the global telecommunication standardization efforts. PM’s call today at the inauguration reaffirms this further and we are committed to support India’s journey in developing a robust and sustainable telecom infrastructure along with innovations in new-age technologies like AI.”

The extensive lineup of more than 100 sessions will highlight the transformative potential of these technologies across industries such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, and their impact on society and the economy worldwide.

Ramakrishna P, CEO, India Mobile Congress said, “With the focus on this year’s theme ‘Future is Now’, we will witness discussions highlighting subjects like quantum technology and circular economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.”

The scale of IMC has expanded significantly since its first edition, which saw only 152 speakers, 100 exhibitors, and 2,000 delegates. Last year, the event attracted over 1.50 lakh visitors, 1,300-plus CXO-level delegates, 230-plus exhibitors, and more than 400 startups.

IMC 2024 has surpassed these numbers, with more than 400 exhibitors and nearly 900 startups and 120 + countries participating.

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, “We are committed to harnessing technology as a transformative force for India. Our mission is to empower the Indian ecosystem with cutting-edge digital solutions, contributing significantly to the country’s emergence as a technology leader, and this commitment is in line with the theme of IMC 2024 – ‘The Future is Now’.”

The participation of over 13 ministries underscores the comprehensive government support for technological innovation and digital transformation.

IMC 2024 will feature a series of dynamic side events and summits, including the AI for Good Summit, the International 6G Symposium, the Semiconductor Round Table, the Quantum Summit, and the CleanTech Summit.

These events aim to foster dialogue on cutting-edge technologies and explore their role in driving global digital transformation.

Additionally, workshops on topics like 5G Test Labs, smart mobility, and digital public infrastructure will provide valuable networking opportunities for attendees. (ANI)

