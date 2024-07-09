Abu Dhabi CP approves Emirati Family Growth Programme

The programme aims to enhance the growth and stability of the Emirati family as the main driver of economic and social development…reports Asian Lite News

H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the council’s meeting and approved the Emirati Family Growth Programme, part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy managed by the Department of Community Development.

The programme aims to enhance the growth and stability of the Emirati family as the main driver of economic and social development in the emirate, through implementation of a series of initiatives that contribute to fostering the social ecosystem, empowering youth to build stable families, and providing a framework to encourage UAE National youth to get married and have children, thereby enhancing family stability and reinforcing community cohesion and integration.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed, during the meeting, that the Emirati family is a cornerstone of economic and social development, highlighting that this programme reflects the leadership’s commitment to the Emirati family’s wellbeing and its dedication to establishing a nurturing environment that promotes both community cohesion and family and stability.

Abu Dhabi Executive Council, during the meeting, also reviewed key developments in government projects, initiatives and programmes, as well as services designed to meet the needs of UAE Nationals and residents and enhance their quality of life through further streamlining of efficiencies in cooperation with the private sector.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan re-emphasised the significance of partnerships between the public and private sectors in achieving the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development, highlighting that the emirate’s business ecosystem aims to further advance the business environment and attract investments through adoption of a legislative framework that enables global companies to expand their operations locally, regionally and internationally.

