Etihad doubles down on North America

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is today announcing exciting updates coming to the North American market ahead of the winter travel season, reinforcing the airline’s dedication to facilitating seamless travel experiences.

Beginning 27 October, Etihad will increase its nonstop flight service between Boston and Abu Dhabi from four flights per week to once daily, offering North American corporate and leisure travellers more choice and flexibility when planning trips to the UAE and beyond to the Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent.

The decision to increase Boston flights to daily is based on the route’s strong performance and comes just three months after Etihad Airways introduced Boston as its fourth destination in the United States. Boston joined Chicago, New York and Washington D.C., as well as Toronto, Canada, further expanding Etihad’s North American footprint.

“Our Boston service continues to perform strongly, with our flights near capacity since our inaugural flight in Boston this March,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad. “Having already experienced record passenger demand, we’re excited to invest further in the North American market by expanding our flight frequency out of Boston ahead of the peak winter travel season.”

Etihad’s daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport to Abu Dhabi operate with a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats. With 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy, the aircraft is equipped with entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, providing passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience, complemented by world-class service and hospitality.

The Boston service is timed to offer convenient links to Etihad’s growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the UAE, the Gulf region and the airline’s 11 nonstop routes into India.

Etihad’s partnership with JetBlue ensures convenient connections to numerous cities throughout North America, unlocking endless possibilities for exploration across the continent.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Zayed International Airport enables guests to clear US immigration and customs inspections before boarding. With all the checks out of the way before take-off, travellers can simply pick up their bags and go when they land in the US. It is the only CBP facility in the Middle East.

Toronto Welcomes the Airbus A350

In addition to increasing flight frequencies out of Boston this fall, Etihad will also begin flying its Airbus A350 once daily to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, beginning 27 October.

“The Airbus A350 is setting new standards for air travel, with increased efficiencies and comfort. The introduction of the A350 to Toronto aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network.” said Arik De.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 is one of the most efficient aircraft types in the world, with 25 per cent less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous models. The aircraft also features Etihad’s newest cabin interior and is infused with thoughtful design details.

The elevated Business class is home to 44 Business Studios that provide each guest with enhanced privacy within their suite. In addition to facing forward with direct aisle access, every Business class seat is designed for maximum comfort and converts into a fully flat bed of 79” in length with ample storage for convenience. Noise-cancelling headphones and an 18.5” TV screen provide a cinematic experience to enjoy Etihad’s extensive inflight entertainment offering. The Business seats cleverly feature a built-in wireless charging dock and Bluetooth headphone pairing.

Business class guests can also choose from a carefully curated à la carte menu, or Etihad’s signature ‘dine anytime’ service. For more information on Etihad Airways, or to book flights to Boston or Toronto, visit Etihad.com or book via the Etihad Airways app.

