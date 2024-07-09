UAE participates in 3rd G20 Sherpas Meeting

Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and G20 Sous-Sherpa, led the UAE delegation to the meeting….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates participated in the 3rd Sherpas meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) held in Rio de Janeiro.

Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil and G20 Sous-Sherpa, led the UAE delegation to the meeting.

The meeting highlighted developments within the G20 Finance Track, as well the progress made in the taskforce for establishing a global alliance to combat hunger and poverty, in addition to a taskforce to combat climate change.

The meeting also discussed the role of the G20 in mitigating geopolitical tensions witnessed by the international community. Moreover, Al Suwaidi underscored the UAE’s commitment to collaborations and international partnerships to achieve lasting peace.

The UAE’s participation in the G20 reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to multilateral cooperation and international priorities across all sectors. In this regard, the UAE is dedicated to supporting the global agenda while forging partnerships that will benefit the international community and future generations.

The UAE places a strong emphasis on active participation in international fora and organisations, engaging in constructive dialogue that is enhanced through active platforms representing emerging and developing economies on the global level.

The UAE participated in the meeting following its receipt of an invitation from the Brazilian Presidency of G20. This is the UAE’s third consecutive year to participate in the meeting.

The UAE has demonstrated significant and effective contributions aligned with the priorities of the G20 during its participation as a guest country in France in 2011, Saudi Arabia in 2020, Indonesia in 2022 and in India in 2023.

