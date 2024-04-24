Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024: A Global Cultural Extravaganza

This year, the ADIBF pays homage to Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz, celebrating Egypt’s profound influence on Arab thought and creativity. As the Focus Personality, Mahfouz’s legacy serves as a testament to the enduring power of literature to transcend borders and unite diverse communities…reports Asian Lite News

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), is poised to make waves once again as it gears up for its 33rd edition in 2024. Renowned as a pinnacle event for the cultural community and publishing industry worldwide, this year’s fair promises to be bigger and more diverse than ever before.

With over 1,350 exhibitors from an impressive 90 countries, the ADIBF continues to uphold its status as a beacon of cultural exchange and literary exploration. The theme for this edition, “Where the World’s Tales Unfold,” encapsulates the essence of the fair, inviting visitors on a journey through the diverse narratives of global literature.

Taking place at the esteemed Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from April 29th to May 5th, 2024, the event boasts an impressive lineup of 145 new exhibitors and publishing houses, alongside the participation of 12 additional countries. From Greece to Indonesia, these nations contribute to the rich tapestry of cultures showcased at the fair, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global cultural hub.

Central to the ADIBF’s success are the initiatives spearheaded by the ALC to support publishers, exhibitors, and authors. By waiving rental fees for participants for the third consecutive year, the ALC demonstrates its commitment to fostering the growth and sustainability of the publishing sector while promoting the prominence of the Arabic language on the world stage.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, emphasizes the fair’s pivotal role in facilitating intercultural exchange and promoting global dialogue. He remarks, “The sustained efforts and excellent support that the book fair has received have cemented its reputation as a global cultural center and a beacon of knowledge.”

This year, the ADIBF pays homage to Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz, celebrating Egypt’s profound influence on Arab thought and creativity. As the Focus Personality, Mahfouz’s legacy serves as a testament to the enduring power of literature to transcend borders and unite diverse communities.

In a rapidly evolving world, the ADIBF remains a steadfast advocate for the preservation and promotion of literary heritage, offering strategic opportunities for growth and innovation in the publishing sector. As the fair continues to evolve, it reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant cultural landscape and fostering global connections through the universal language of storytelling.

ALSO READ-UAE Capital Gears Up To Host Art Fair

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]