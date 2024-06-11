AI Retreat 2024: Leaders convene in Dubai

The retreat aims to navigate future opportunities and trends, explore joint collaborations for effective solutions, and launch innovative initiatives and build strategic partnerships…reports Asian Lite News

Government and business leaders will convene in Dubai on Tuesday for the AI Retreat 2024 to discuss the opportunities offered by Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies locally and globally and lay the foundational strategies for the acceleration of AI adoption across all sectors.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the AI Retreat hosts more than 1,000 decision-makers, industry leaders, and AI experts from government and private sectors, and global tech giants at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers.

Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) in collaboration with the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, the AI Retreat marks the first event under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI).

The retreat aims to navigate future opportunities and trends, explore joint collaborations for effective solutions, and launch innovative initiatives and build strategic partnerships that ensure the acceleration of AI adoption. It solidifies Dubai’s position as a global hub and a testbed for developing regulatory frameworks and policies that will enable AI to flourish for the benefit of humanity.

The AI Retreat serves as a platform for open discussions between government and private sector, aiming to maximise AI opportunities and achieve impactful, immediate outcomes. It facilitates open dialogue and direct communication between leadership, government and private sectors.

The event will commence with a keynote featuring Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation.

During this session, Al Olama will highlight the main objectives of the recently launched “Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence” which aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications.

Following the keynote, there will be main panel sessions where global AI experts and industry leaders will focus on innovations, success stories, and exceptional experiences of AI projects in Dubai, as well as the evolving role of the government in adopting AI applications.

A panel discussion titled ‘From Dubai to the World: Scaling Local Unicorns’ will explore the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship in Dubai, with a focus on the rapid growth of AI. It will discuss the opportunities within Dubai’s unique ecosystem and strategies to capitalize on them further.

Another panel titled “Government’s Role in Enabling AI Adoption through Policy Development and Regulatory Innovation”, will examine the multifaceted role of government in the AI sector and its potential impact. The discussion will explore how governments can regulate technologies to enhance operations and services. It will delve into the local regulatory landscape, the impact of Dubai’s regulatory sandbox initiative and the future regulatory expectations needed to support the innovation ecosystem.

The AI Retreat will also feature high-level roundtables, each aimed at producing on the spot outcomes to drive tangible progress. The first roundtable on ‘Data Regulation and Policies’ will focus on the importance of robust data governance to support ethical AI development.

The second roundtable will delve into the significance of ‘Computing and Digital Infrastructure’, discussing their critical role in enabling the growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s AI industry. The third roundtable, focusing on ‘Funding and Finance’, will explore the financial landscape needed to support Dubai’s AI sector, examining investment strategies and financial tools to drive growth and innovation. The fourth roundtable will address the crucial issue of building a robust ‘Talent Ecosystem’ to support the AI industry in Dubai, emphasizing education, skills development, and strategies for attracting and retaining top talent.

The event will host various specialised workshops and panels by DFF’s strategic partners from the private and public sectors in AREA 2071, Emirates Towers Boulevard, including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, DIFC Innovation Hub, Antler, and Samsung, among others.

ALSO READ: BRICS Decries Gaza Violence

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]