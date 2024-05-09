DET, Emirates sign partnership agreement

The latest development underlines their respective commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33…reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Emirates have signed a strategic partnership outlining joint initiatives to intensify international efforts and bolster Dubai’s mindshare as a hub for trade, tourism and investment.

Building on both entities’ long-standing partnership and success in tourism promotion, this latest development underlines their respective commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and to further enhance the city’s status as a leading destination for business and leisure.

The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The agreement was signed by Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, “Driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DET is committed to developing and leveraging partnerships that can contribute towards achieving the city’s ambitious D33 goals. DET and Emirates have already built a powerful collaborative relationship in recent years, and this new MoU further enhances our ability to reach, engage with, and attract business audiences around the world. A key driver of Dubai’s tourism and wider economic growth has been the city’s international connectivity, propelled by Emirates’ global network and reputation as a leading airline, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Emirates to make Dubai the best city to visit, live and work in.”

Adnan Kazim remarked, “Dubai is already a magnet for so many international companies, entrepreneurs and family businesses with its business and investor-friendly climate and landscape, favourable trading conditions and high-standards of living. We’re committed to elevating Dubai’s global economic hub status with our partners at DET to increase its visibility across our network of over 140 cities and beyond through a gamut of promotional activities. We’re also working hard to grow our network and connectivity to complement Dubai’s already formidable trade map. DET’s and Emirates’ coordinated and robust strategy will support our visionary leadership’s goals of doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and reinforce its position amongst the top three global cities.”

The strategic partnership will see both entities come together to promote Dubai’s robust business ecosystem, strategic location, unparalleled connectivity to key catchment regions, business-friendly policies and processes, ultra-modern infrastructure, and innovation-led economy. They will target corporates, multinational companies, prominent family businesses, and global investors, positioning Dubai as an ideal hub for businesses looking to tap into rapidly growing economies.

The partnership covers a wide range of initiatives where the two entities can collaborate and complement each other’s efforts; these include marketing campaigns to showcase the city as a key transit point for cargo and passengers, access to a wide range of services and solutions to streamline global logistics operations, and the sharing of market insights to further build awareness and favourability of Dubai as a hub for business, trade and investment. They will also work together on a series of events to strengthen relationships with the international business community, with Emirates becoming ‘Preferred Airline Partner’ at these global exhibitions and conferences.

