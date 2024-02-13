Dubai Gurudwara to Serve 5000 Meals at BAPS Mandir Opening

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, the Chairman of the Gurudwara Committee: “Serving Langar is a tradition in all gurudwaras. No one goes hungry. We made this offer to Swami Brahmviharidas, head of the Abu Dhabi Mandir project and he readily agreed. Not only is the gesture our way of welcoming the new addition into our multi-faith community but also our way of thanking the UAE authorities for their largesse, their forward thinking approach to all religions and their commitment to harmony and tolerance.”

In a display of interfaith solidarity the management of the Guru Nanak Durbar Gurdwara in Dubai has offered to host and cater 5000 meals on Feb 14 for the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

This special Langar (free meal) will be served in the presence of the Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi who will be declaring the Mandir open to the public. The sixth Guru of the BAPS Sanstha Pujya Mahant Swami will also be in attendance

Commenting on the agreement to serve the Langar to all guests on that day/

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, the Chairman of the Gurudwara Committee, said: “Serving Langar is a tradition in all gurudwaras. No one goes hungry. We made this offer to Swami Brahmviharidas, head of the Abu Dhabi Mandir project and he readily agreed. Not only is the gesture our way of welcoming the new addition into our multi-faith community but also our way of thanking the UAE authorities for their largesse, their forward thinking approach to all religions and their commitment to harmony and tolerance.”

The Langar meals are always blessed and have an incredible taste. Swami Brahmviharidas expressed his delight at the offer from the Gurudwara and said; “This is the perfect example of the sense of Oneness that we at BAPS espouse and every such gesture only strengthens the fabric of interfaith understanding and acceptance.

“Langar meals are famous for ingredients that include kindness, humanity, and the generosity of spirit, and it is these elements that make Langar meals so popular. There is no doubt in my mind that through the precedents set by the UAE Government in promoting interfaith tolerance and harmony, there will be many more occasions where people of different faiths will cooperate on ventures designed to strengthen peace and goodwill towards all.”

