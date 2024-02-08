Dubai Police crowned champions of UAE SWAT Challenge

The Dubai Police’s unparalleled performance throughout the five-day event reflected their rigorous training, dedication, and commitment to excellence….reports Asian Lite News

In an exhilarating display of skill, strategy, and teamwork, Dubai Police SWAT teams clinched the top two spots in the highly competitive UAE SWAT Challenge 2024.

This prestigious event, held annually in Dubai, attracts elite SWAT teams worldwide, all vying for the coveted title in gruelling tests designed to push their limits.

The Dubai Police’s unparalleled performance throughout the five-day event reflected their rigorous training, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

The remarkable achievements of the winners were celebrated in a grand honouring ceremony, where Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, and in the presence of senior officers, UAE SWAT Challenge’s sponsors, partners, and a global audience, awarded the top ten winners their trophies and accolades.

Following are the results of the fifth and final day which featured the Obstacle Challenge:

-First Place: RNP SWAT Team 1- Rwanda -Score: 52 points – Time: 03:54.08.

-Second Place: Department of Special Force KALKAN – Kyrgyzstan- Score: 51- Time: 03:59.08.

-Third Place: Uzbekistan Police – Uzbekistan- Score: 50 – Time: 04:04.03.

The top three overall winners of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 are as follows:

1. First Place – With a remarkable score of 325 points, Team B displayed exceptional prowess across all categories, including hostage rescue, tactical shooting, and obstacle navigation, earning them the championship title.

2. Second Place- Close on their heels, Dubai Police Team A amassed 303 points, demonstrating extraordinary teamwork and strategic thinking, securing a well-deserved second place.

3. Third place -Team SARDAR from Kazakhstan came in third, scoring 302 points, showcasing impressive skills and determination, and proving themselves to be formidable competitors in the international arena.

The UAE Swat Challenge 2024 was organised as part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Interior, led by His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Dubai Police. His Highness’s commitment to organise the challenge for the fifth consecutive year contributed to the success of this edition. The event aimed to bolster the preparedness of police teams in the UAE and facilitate the exchange of experiences with other teams from around the world.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri highlighted the success of the fifth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge and expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for its commitment to supporting Dubai Police. He added that the organisation of such global competitions further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading destination for hosting world-class events.

Al Marri said that the UAE SWAT Challenge offers various tactical teams and special units worldwide a platform to compete and excel on an international stage. “The challenge provides an opportunity for police forces to engage with counterparts from around the globe, acquire new skills and strengthen cooperation at both regional and international levels,” he said.

