Eid Al-Adha on June 16

The Saudi Supreme Court has confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon signifying the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah.

This sighting, which took place on Thursday, June 6th, marks the end of Dhul Qa’adah, making tomorrow Friday, June 7th, the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Accordingly, the first day of Eid Al-Adha will fall on Sunday, June 16th, which corresponds to the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah.

Eid-ul-Adha is an auspicious festival for Muslims who celebrate it across the world on the tenth of Dhu al-Hijjah (the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar).

This festival is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice. It is the second major Islamic festival celebrated post Eid-ul-Fitr.

While most Gulf countries concur with Saudi Arabia’s declaration, Oman has announced a differing stance. Oman stated that the crescent moon was not sighted within the country on Thursday, thus determining that Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Monday, June 17.

Meanwhile, the Jeddah Municipality has announced its readiness for the Hajj season and Eid Al-Adha for 1445 AH, aiming to ensure the satisfaction of pilgrims, residents, and visitors during the holiday period.

The municipality noted that its plan for the Hajj season takes into account areas affected by the increased numbers of pilgrims and visitors. The plan also aims to intensify monitoring activities at the Hajj and Umrah lounges at King Abdulaziz International Airport and the Pilgrims’ City.

Additionally, the plan includes monitoring restaurants, malls, food and supply establishments, hotels, furnished apartments, and entertainment facilities in the coastal city.

Wi-Fi service for pilgrims

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by its branch in the Makkah Region, has provided free Wi-Fi service for pilgrims at the Al-Tanaim and Al-Hal mosques in the Al-Ji’rranah area, as well as the Qarn Al-Manazil and Wadi Muharram miqats.

This service is part of the Ministry’s approved technical services for the 1445 AH Hajj plan, aiming to enhance the pilgrim experience via access to modern technology and digital platforms.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the high-speed Wi-Fi allows pilgrims to browse the Ministry’s electronic services and download them directly to their smart devices. Notably, the Islamic Library’s vast collection of over 3,000 legal and scientific materials in more than 45 languages is accessible through this Wi-Fi.

This free service enables pilgrims to find answers to their Hajj-related questions and view informative and instructional videos produced by the Ministry.

Dubai disburses salaries ealry

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has directed the Department of Finance in Dubai to disburse the June salaries to Dubai Government employees on 13th June, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The decision reflects the Crown Prince’s commitment to helping employees manage their family needs and ensuring their happiness and wellbeing.

Eid prayer

The Eid al-Adha prayer is performed any time after the sun completely rises up to just before the entering of Zuhr time, on the tenth of Dhu al-Hijja. In the event of a force majeure (e.g. natural disaster), the prayer may be delayed to the 11th of Dhu al-Hijja and then to the 12th of Dhu al-Hijja.

