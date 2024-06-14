Eid Mubarak

Celebrated the day after the holiest day in Islam, the day of Arafah, Eid Al Adha is a time for friends and family to come together for prayers, celebration, and feasting….reports Asian Lite News

The Islamic festival of Eid Al Adha not only brings a four-day weekend in the UAE but also holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims. Celebrated the day after the holiest day in Islam, the day of Arafah, Eid Al Adha is a time for friends and family to come together for prayers, celebration, and feasting.

This year, employees in both private and public sectors will enjoy four paid holidays from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.

The Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays for employees of the federal government will be from 9 Dhul Hijjah, corresponding to Saturday, June 15, until 12 Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH, corresponding to Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The work will resume the following day, Wednesday, June 19.

This was stated in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) to all ministries and federal entities.

On this blessed occasion, the FAHR congratulated the leadership, government and people of the UAE, resident communities as well as Arab and Islamic countries.

Eid Al Adha falls on Sunday, June 16, marking the 10th of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah. On this day, Muslims dress in their best attire and head to mosques or large open spaces called musallahs shortly after sunrise for special prayers. These places of worship quickly fill with men, women, children, and the elderly.

Prayer spaces typically open from the Fajr (morning) prayer, with Eid takbir (chants) resonating from mosques until the special prayer begins.

Coinciding with occasion, rulers of the 7 emirates have pardoned prisoners from correctional institutions across UAE. The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

Dubai reserves public beaches for families

Dubai Municipality has announced that all the public beaches affiliated will be exclusively reserved for families during the Eid Al Adha holiday, in a move to enhance the city’s appeal and ensure a high quality of life for residents and visitors. This initiative reflects the Municipality’s commitment to incorporating entertainment and tourism amenities to boost the Emirate’s attractiveness.

The eight public beaches supervised by Dubai Municipality in the emirate, which are reserved for families, including Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Cornish Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali Beach.

Notably, the public beaches in the emirate have received the international Blue Flag Certification, signifying adherence to the highest standards in marine water quality, environmental education, management, public safety, and services.

Hajj pilgrimage begins

Madinah has seen off pilgrims heading for Makkah and the holy sites to perform Hajj rituals and received a vast number of domestic visitors — citizens and residents who are interested to spend the remainder of the Eid al-Adha holiday here.

Visiting Madinah and the Prophet’s Mosque during these days is an opportunity for visitors to experience the spirituality of the mosque and enjoy the ease of movement between several mosques and historical sites with reduced crowd.

Visitors usually stay in hotels and residential homes close to the Prophet’s Mosque to spend the longest time period in performing prayers there and worshipping, as well as fasting on the day of Arafat and breaking their fast with other worshippers.

The central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque witnesses a noticeable influx of visitors, as it houses various commercial markets and restaurants. The traffic movement is organised smoothly with the presence of security personnel and various teams from other service agencies.

