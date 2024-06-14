UAE ‘midday break’ regulation starts from June 15

The implementation of the decision will commence on Saturday, starting from 12:30 PM until 3:00 PM, becoming a cornerstone of labour legislation in the country….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates continues to enforce the decision to ban outdoor work under direct sunlight and in open spaces for the twentieth consecutive year.

The implementation of the decision will commence on Saturday, starting from 12:30 PM until 3:00 PM, becoming a cornerstone of labour legislation in the country. This aims to provide a safe working environment that adheres to best practices and occupational health and safety requirements, thereby preventing workers from injuries and damages resulting from working in high temperatures during the summer months.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is implementing the midday break in line with its continued commitment to occupational health and safety, which aims to provide a safe working environment for labourers and spare them the risks of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.

The Ministry also receives reports from the community members about any violation of the rule through its call centre at 600590000, operational from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 to 20:00 in several languages, in addition to receiving reports through the Ministry’s smart application.

An administrative fine will be imposed on establishments that violate the noon work ban amounting to AED5,000 for each worker and a maximum of AED50,000 in the case that multiple workers are working in violation of the ban.

The Ministry recently announced that 6,000 rest stations will be provided for delivery service workers across the UAE, in collaboration with government entities and private sector companies, offering an interactive map of these stations to enable workers to easily locate and access them during the Midday Break.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the health and safety of delivery service workers and provide them with a safe working environment. The initiative is a collaboration between MoHRE; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi; and the departments of economic development across the UAE, as well as delivery companies such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, and others. Numerous restaurants, shopping centres, retail stores, and cloud kitchens will also offer rest areas for delivery service drivers.

This pioneering step is a continuation of the initiative launched last year, where 365 rest stations were provided for delivery workers. This year, it was expanded in collaboration with various entities, reflecting their shared commitment to ensuring delivery workers’ safety and protecting them from heat exhaustion while performing their duties during the summer months when temperatures soar, especially during the hours of the Midday Break from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

MoHRE recently launched a new edition of the labour accommodation electronic system – the first national platform for registering workers’ housing. The platform is presented to companies across the UAE to raise awareness about accommodation standards and compliance with the requirements of the Ministry and its government partners, tasked with monitoring workers’ housing. The system aims to enhance the quality of life and wellbeing of workers in the UAE.

MoHRE issued a statement urging companies with 50 or more employees to provide accommodation for their workers through the approved systems, and to register the required data on https://www.mohre.gov.ae/ by accessing the Labour Accommodation System under the ‘Services’ icon, in implementation of the Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 Regarding Occupational Health and Safety and Labour Accommodation.

The Ministry revealed that the number of private sector companies adhering to labour accommodation standards and registered in the Labour Accommodation System had increased 1000% by the end of 2023, compared to February 2022, when Ministerial Decision No. 44 of 2022 Regarding Occupational Health and Safety and Labour Accommodation went into effect.

The UAE implements a comprehensive social protection system for workers, which includes several key components. This includes the Unemployment Insurance System, providing temporary financial income for up to 3 months in case workers lose their jobs. Additionally, there’s an optional alternative end-of-service benefits scheme, known as the “Saving Scheme,” which allows workers to invest their end-of-service benefits and earn returns while still employed.

Furthermore, there’s a programme to protect workers’ financial entitlements, a wage protection system, and a system for occupational health and safety in the UAE labour market. These systems play a crucial role in providing a safe working environment for workers, free from risks.

