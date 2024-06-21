Emirati culture to be showcased at Morocco’s Tan-Tan Moussem

This year’s edition is themed “20 Years of Conservation and Human Development.”…reports Asian Lite News

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, in collaboration with various heritage preservation institutions, is set to participate in the Tan-Tan Cultural Festival, taking place in the southern region of the Kingdom of Morocco from June 26 to 30.

Held under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco, this year’s edition is themed “20 Years of Conservation and Human Development.”

Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, emphasised that the participation in the Tan-Tan Cultural Moussem, since 2014, aims to shed light on the rich and diverse Emirati heritage, and highlight the efforts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in sustaining intangible heritage.

He stressed the importance of participating in such events in terms of introducing the Emirati heritage and traditions, promoting them in international forums, showcasing their rich components. Furthermore, Al Muhairi underscored that this participation aims to cultivate harmony among the values, customs, and traditions, as well as the shared cultural heritage that unites the two fraternal nations. Such involvement stands as a testament to the deep and expanding relations between the UAE and Morocco, which extend far beyond cultural exchange.

Through the UAE Pavilion at the Moussem, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will showcase a wide range of elements of UAE’s intangible heritage. Additionally, in cooperation with the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, the Authority will host several heritage competitions, including a camel race, a camel beauty pageant, and a camel milking competition.

The pavilion will feature a host of events and activities designed to educate the public about the living Emirati heritage. These include performances by folk arts troupes, live demonstrations of traditional handicrafts, Emirati cuisine, photo exhibitions, traditional games, and poetry soirees. Additionally, there will be concerts featuring several Emirati artists.

The Tan-Tan Moussem stands out as a lively celebration of Bedouin culture in Morocco and North Africa. This distinguished festival brings together various forms of Bedouin traditions through a rich program of music, art, and cultural activities that blend the past and present while highlighting the desert heritage. It offers a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate the shared heritage of Arab cultures, all woven together by the distinctive threads of traditional Saharawi culture.

