Europe’s tallest tower lit up in Indian colours

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi landing in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Ostankino Tower in Moscow, the tallest free-standing structure in Europe, was illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag. This is PM Modi’s first trip to Russia since the onset of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Standing at 1,771 feet (540m), the Ostankino TV Tower is the world’s fourth tallest and Europe’s highest. It was erected in 1967 by the well-known Soviet engineer, Nikolai Nikitin.

Prime Minister Modi commenced his two-day visit focusing on bolstering bilateral ties in key sectors such as energy, trade, and defence. Upon his arrival at Vnukovo-II airport, PM Modi was greeted by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Mr Manturov, who had previously welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit, accompanied PM Modi to his hotel.

“Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people,” Modi posted on X.

This visit marks Modi’s first trip to Russia since 2019 and his first since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.

The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport and received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and Russian artists outside The Carlton Hotel in Moscow.

“PM is set to hold substantive discussions with President Vladimir Putin to take forward the special partnership between the two countries. He will also interact with the Indian community in Russia,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on ‘X’.

The focus of PM Modi’s summit with President Putin is likely to be on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, defence and energy.

