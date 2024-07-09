Indian diaspora happy at PM’s upcoming Austria visit

Vikramjeet Singh from Punjab, who has been living in Vienna for 12 years said that PM’s visit will help in boosting tourism sector in Austria, “It is a very good thing that Modi is coming here,” Singh said…reports Asian Lite News

The Indian diaspora has expressed happiness at the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Austria and said that it’s a matter of pride that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting the country after 40 years.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia from Monday, reached a hotel in Moscow. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received Modi at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel, where members of the Indian diaspora had gathered to welcome him.

After Russia, Modi will leave for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

Samir, hailing from Maharashtra said, “It is great that Modi is coming here. As far as I know, it has been 40 years since an Indian PM visited this country. And I think this would be a good initiative for the cultural and economic ties between both nations. I am looking forward to seeing him here.”

Gaurav from Punjab, who has been residing in Vienna for 12 years said, “Modi is coming here and I am really happy. My eyes are yearning to see him.”

PM @narendramodi reaches Moscow on a 3-day official visit to #Russia and Austria 🇦🇹 .



He received a Guard of Honour at Moscow Airport. PM Modi was received by the 1st Deputy PM of Russia, Denis Manturov.



During the 22nd Annual Summit between India 🇮🇳 and Russia🇷🇺 tomorrow, PM… pic.twitter.com/AcC8Qz0rad — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 8, 2024

Amardip from Chandigarh said that it is a big thing that an Indian PM is coming. “It’s a good feeling. The Indian population, which is around 30,000 to 35,000 is feeling good. Those people who would be able to see Modi will be lucky,” he said.

Vikramjeet Singh from Punjab, who has been living in Vienna for 12 years said that PM’s visit will help in boosting tourism sector in Austria, “It is a very good thing that Modi is coming here,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Austria visit, Modi said “In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism.”

” I look forward to my discussions to take our partnership to even greater heights in new and emerging areas of innovation, technology and sustainable development among others. Together with the Austrian Chancellor, I look forward to exchanging views with business leaders from both sides to explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities. I will also be interacting with the Indian community in Austria which is well-regarded for its professionalism and conduct,” he added.

Meanwhile, Radha Anjali, President of the Austro-India Association, expressed enthusiasm for the visit and highlighted that it will strengthen relations and friendship between the two countries.

Radha Anjali will also attend the community event during PM Modi’s visit.

Anjali said that she has been practising Bharatanatyam for the last 40 years in Vienna and described the dance form as a “cultural connect” between both nations.

“It’s a cultural connect between India and Austria. Yes, the cultural link between countries is very important. And Bharatanatyam can also build a bridge between the two countries,” Radha Anjali said.

In response to a question regarding Modi’s visit, she said, “We are very excited and I think it is very good and very important for the relations between the two countries and to build up the friendship more, which has been there in the past but maybe we can build up more friendship for the future.”

Anjali highlighted that the organisation’s six-decade efforts to foster cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries, and her own commitment to promoting Indian culture in Austria.

“The Austro-Indian Association, for 60 years, has been working for friendship between the two countries on different levels. And we just recently had our 60th anniversary. I’ve been president since 2008. The work we are doing is to promote Indian culture in Austria with dance performances, concerts, lectures, and information about India,” said Austro-India Association President. (ANI)

ALSO READ-India-Austria ties to get new thrust

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]