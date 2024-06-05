‘France, Germany, Poland facing Russian disinformation attacks’

Jourova pointed out the role of the Telegram messaging app in spreading disinformation, especially in countries like Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the Baltic states…reports Asian Lite News

France, Germany, and Poland have become continuous targets for Russian disinformation attacks ahead of the European Parliament elections, according to EU commissioner Vera Jourova.

The European Union has issued multiple warnings about potential Russian disinformation campaigns in the 27-member bloc leading up to the June 6-9 vote, AFP reported.

Jourova, the commissioner for values and transparency, highlighted the work of the European Digital Media Observatory in identifying these targeted attacks.

She noted that Russia tailors its propaganda to exploit specific national concerns: in France, the focus is on the upcoming Paris Olympic Games; in Germany, the narratives center on migration and security issues; and in Poland, disinformation has portrayed Ukrainian refugees as a burden, according to AFP report.

A recent example of such disinformation is a false report on the Polish state news agency claiming that Poles would be mobilized to fight in Ukraine, which authorities attributed to a likely Russian cyberattack.

Jourova emphasized that Russian propaganda is highly sophisticated, targeting countries based on their unique vulnerabilities.

Additionally, Jourova pointed out the role of the Telegram messaging app in spreading disinformation, especially in countries like Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the Baltic states.

elegram currently does not have to adhere to the stringent rules of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which applies to platforms with at least 45 million monthly active users.

However, Telegram has reported having 42 million users, and the EU is closely monitoring this number.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels after a visit to the United States, where she met with executives from major tech companies like X and YouTube, Jourova called for heightened vigilance in the final days before the elections.

She reminded these companies of their obligations under the DSA to prevent the spread of disinformation.

Her comments coincided with a report from Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, which also noted an aggressive Russian disinformation campaign.

Microsoft President Brad Smith echoed Jourova’s concerns, highlighting the risk of deepfake technology being used by foreign governments to influence elections, it was reported.

ALSO READ: US Confident in Close Relations with Re-elected Modi

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]