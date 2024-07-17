FTA and Dubai Chambers collaborate on tax compliance

The session also featured an interactive session to answer attendees’ questions about all tax-related transactions and procedures….reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Chambers has hosted the “Compliance Challenges Workshop 2024” at its headquarters to enhance local business community awareness about the UAE tax system.

Organised by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in cooperation with Dubai Chambers, the workshop attracted 130 participants and provided an overview of the key taxes that apply to businesses operating in the UAE, including Excise Tax and VAT, as well as the processes for submitting tax returns.

The session also examined Administrative Penalty Waivers and Instalment Plan Requests, in addition to highlighting Muwafaq Package, launched by FTA to facilitate business operations and tax compliance for SMEs.

The session also featured an interactive session to answer attendees’ questions about all tax-related transactions and procedures.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “Our efforts to raise awareness on the tax system among the private sector enhance the ability of companies to meet their tax obligations, which contributes to strengthening Dubai’s favourable business environment and fosters sustainable growth.”

Zahra Al Dahmani, Director of Taxpayer Services at the FTA, said that orginising the workshop aligns with the authoprity’s strategy to create a tax environment that encourages voluntary compliance, and continuously organise awareness campaigns that reach out to all business sectors, introduce them to tax legislations and procedures, and offer clear easy-to-apply information.

