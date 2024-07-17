Schools in Dubai pack 9,000 kits for low-income students

The event took place in each participating school, involving 3,573 student volunteers, teachers, parents, and family members….reports Asian Lite News

The school community from 12 schools across Dubai has packed 9,000 school kits for children from low-income families in the UAE as part of the second phase of Dubai Cares’ Students For Students initiative.

The event took place in each participating school, involving 3,573 student volunteers, teachers, parents, and family members.

In the initiative’s first phase, students from various schools in Dubai organised events such as spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds. These efforts culminated in raising over AED700,000, which Dubai Cares, used to procure essential school supplies.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said, “We are incredibly grateful and deeply impressed by the spirit demonstrated by the community across the 14 participating schools. The dedication and hard work of the students, teachers, and parents have been truly inspiring. Their efforts will significantly impact the lives of many children, ensuring they have the necessary tools for a successful academic year.”

ALSO READ: Indonesian Prez starts state visit to UAE today

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]