Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received on Monday a host of Ramadan well-wishers, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad accepted Ramadan greetings from Sheikhs, senior officials, and heads of local government departments.

The well-wishers prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

