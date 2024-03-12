Welcome to Sharjah Museums

Renowned as a landmark of cultural significance in Sharjah and the region, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation stands out for its architectural magnificence, echoing traditional Arab-Islamic designs…reports Asian Lite News

Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) announced free access to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. The museum will operate in two visiting slots from 9 am to 2 pm and from 9 pm to 11 pm, welcoming guests every day except Friday.

However, it will adjust its evening hours by closing during the last ten days of Ramadan to accommodate the heightened period of Taraweeh and night prayers, while it will remain closed on the 29th and 30th of Ramadan in observance of Eid Al Fitr preparations.

Renowned as a landmark of cultural significance in Sharjah and the region, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation stands out for its architectural magnificence, echoing traditional Arab-Islamic designs.

Originating as a marketplace in 1987, its construction covers an expansive area of 10,000 square meters, inspired by the esteemed Natural History Museum in London, which shares the same exquisite stonework.

