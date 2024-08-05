G7 Urges Calm in Middle East

Tensions intensified following the assassinations of Hezbollah’s senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, in Beirut, and Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on July 31….reports Asian Lite News

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries urged all actors involved in the current Middle East crisis to refrain from any step that could possibly escalate the conflict further.

“We call on the parties concerned to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and encourage a new escalation,” the G7 Italian presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

After discussing the latest developments in a videoconference, the ministers expressed “strong concern about recent events that threaten to lead to a regionalisation of the crisis, starting with Lebanon,” according to Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The G7 extraordinary meeting was called after a recent escalation in the crisis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tensions escalated after the assassinations of Lebanese group Hezbollah’s senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, in Beirut and Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31.

A few days earlier, a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights had killed 12 children and teens.

Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the killings and threatened to retaliate. Israel claimed responsibility for Shokor’s death, saying it was in retaliation to the strike in the Golan, but it did not confirm involvement in the killing of Haniyeh.

Since then, the exchange of fire and rockets ongoing across the Israel-Lebanon border has intensified, and so have the diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.

“We reaffirmed the priority of a successful conclusion of negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages and confirmed our commitment to intensify humanitarian aid to the populations of the Strip,” the G7 presidency stressed.

Also on Sunday, Italy’s Foreign Minister called on all Italians temporarily in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible due to “the worsening situation” and to all citizens to avoid travelling there. Earlier, many other governments, including those of France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Jordan also issued advisories.

The G7 comprises Canada, the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany and Japan.

