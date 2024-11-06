Gulfood Manufacturing, Gulfhost open in Dubai

Gulfood Manufacturing’s FoodTech Summit got underway with an opening keynote session looking at how organisations can leverage AI and other cutting-edge technologies….reports Asian Lite News



H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, opened the 10th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, the world’s leading annual event covering the entire food manufacturing ecosystem, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



Taking place alongside Gulfhost, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s premier hospitality and foodservice equipment event, from 5-7 November 2024, the co-located shows are a platform for thousands of F&B manufacturing and foodservice professionals from around the world to gain insights into the latest trends shaping both sectors, forge professional connections and seal high-value business deals.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured both Gulfood Manufacturing and Gulfhost, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.



Following the official opening, Gulfood Manufacturing’s FoodTech Summit got underway with an opening keynote session looking at how organisations can leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation and other cutting-edge technologies.



Speaking in a session at the FoodTech Summit, strategic futurist Dr. Mark van Rijmenam touched on the transformative impact of AI on food manufacturing, emphasising its potential in automation, digital twins and predictive maintenance in particular.





“AI can contribute $20 trillion to global GDP by 2030. There are multiple applications of AI in food manufacturing – for example, visual computing can show how food moves through a factory, and data classification can be used to sort products of different types and sizes. We also have humanoids being developed that have AI incorporated, that can be used in factories,” he said.



Flavie Paquay, Country Director -UAE at Business France, highlighted France’s excitement to showcase the innovative spirit and sustainable practices of 62 leading exhibitors in food processing, cutting-edge ingredients, and advanced hospitality solutions at Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2024.



“This year’s event highlights more than just products; it celebrates the deepening partnership between France and the UAE, a relationship built on shared ambitions for a sustainable, forward-thinking future. As the Middle East increasingly adopts environmental initiatives in the F&B sector, France is proud to bring solutions that support the UAE’s vision for food security, efficiency, and sustainable growth,” Paquay said.



He added, “Our participation reflects France’s ongoing commitment to collaborate with UAE partners in creating resilient food systems and pioneering practices that align with regional goals. Together, we are forging a path for a future where innovation and responsibility go hand-in-hand, driving progress in the heart of the F&B industry.”



Zubair Motiwala, CEO of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, said, “Our primary goal in attending Gulfood Manufacturing is to enhance the value of Pakistan’s exports, including $4 billion in rice and $480 million in sesame seeds, and to achieve our trade targets. This year, we have had a highly positive experience at Gulfood Manufacturing, with strong attendance and interest from numerous buyers, and we are already planning to expand our presence next year.”



Both Gulfood Manufacturing and Gulfhost provide an unparalleled opportunity for almost 3,000 global F&B manufacturing and foodservice brands to showcase their latest products and solutions across a vast show floor.

Among the product launches on day 1 of GulfHost was the Quick Response Service (QRS) from Falcon Professional Kitchen, a 24/7 advanced support solution designed to transform the way commercial kitchens address operational challenges, ensuring minimal disruption and maximising efficiency.

The first day of the Gulfhost Foodservice Excellence Summit saw discussions on the trends and opportunities shaping foodservice in the region for 2025 and beyond; energy efficiency, innovative solutions, and creative customisation in foodservice design; perfecting the customer experience; and the challenges and advances for women leaders in foodservice.

Attendance at Gulfood Manufacturing and Gulfhost is free and gives registrants access to both events with a single pass. The event is strictly for trade professionals only.

Further details and registration information can be found at Gulfood Manufacturing, and Gulfhost.

