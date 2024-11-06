Russian minister highlights UAE as largest energy partner in MENA

Mikhail Ivanov pointed out that ADIPEC 2024 is being held under the themes of green energy, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, areas where Russia is eager to contribute solutions….reports Asian Lite News

Mikhail Ivanov, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, emphasised the strong partnership between Russia and the United Arab Emirates in the energy sector, declaring the UAE as Russia’s largest partner in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at ADIPEC, he highlighted Russia’s significant presence at this year’s edition. “This year, Russia is represented by approximately 70 companies, showcasing a wide range of equipment for the oil and gas sector, including pumps, compressors, automated control systems, software, and other innovative products.”



Mikhail Ivanov pointed out that ADIPEC 2024 is being held under the themes of green energy, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, areas where Russia is eager to contribute solutions. “Russia is committed to offering its expertise in green energy. We boast one of the world’s greenest energy balances and are a recognised leader in nuclear energy,” he explained.



The Minister added, “We are also actively advancing renewable energy technologies, including solar and wind power. Our solar panel manufacturing is among the top five globally in terms of efficiency, with exports reaching multiple regions around the world. Additionally, we are developing wind power projects in collaboration with leading technological partners.”



Mikhail Ivanov also highlighted Russia’s investments in energy storage solutions, an area discussed during a panel session at ADIPEC. “We are constructing facilities for energy storage systems,” he noted. “Of course, our traditional energy sectors—hydrocarbon extraction, processing, and, increasingly, hydrogen energy—remain key areas of interest. Our producers have developed strong competencies in these fields, and we are looking to expand our cooperation with UAE companies and other partners across the Middle East.”



With Russia’s broad participation and innovative energy solutions, ADIPEC 2024 serves as a significant platform to further strengthen UAE-Russia ties in the global energy landscape.

