Hamdan lauds ADNOC’s efforts in employing AI in production

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, said that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI to drive sustainable growth and progress, particularly in the energy sector.

This came during His Highness’ visit today to the Bu Hasa oilfield where he met with Emirati ADNOC staff working at the field. He toured key facilities and operations, learning about the company’s efforts to leverage AI and advanced technologies for enhanced efficiency, productivity, and emissions reduction.

He was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative’s Court in the Al Dhafra Region, and Issa Hamad Bushahab, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, along with a number of officials.

“I’m delighted to learn about ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to solidify the UAE’s leadership in global energy security. Their commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 is commendable. By empowering Emirati talent and deploying advanced AI and digital solutions in the energy sector, ADNOC is ensuring increased production efficiency, reduced emissions, and optimal utilisation of our national resources,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

During his meeting with ADNOC’s national staff, His Highness conveyed to them the greetings of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed, stressing on His Highness’s keenness to provide all means of success for them to ensure their active contribution to the path of growth and prosperity of the country. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised on the importance of Emirati women’s participation across various sectors, including the energy sector, highlighting their proven ability and success in tackling diverse tasks within this field.

He praised the pivotal role played by the Emirati female cadres working in the Bu Hasa field, where they contribute through their different positions to the implementation of ADNOC’s plans to enhance efficiency, raise productivity and reduce emissions through the use of AI applications and tools and advanced technologies.

Upon his arrival at the Bu Hasa field, Sheikh Hamdan was received by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and the company’s executive management team.

ADNOC team presented Sheikh Hamdan with details on several strategic projects underway at the Bu Hasa field. These initiatives aim to achieve growth, enhance efficiency, and reduce emissions, notably the plans to increase production capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to over 790,000 barrels per day and to increase associated gas production from 650 million cubic feet per day to more than 800 million cubic feet per day by 2027.

This is in addition to strategic projects that include providing sustainable water supplies to the Bu Hasa and Bab fields. Other strategic projects include utilising treated seawater instead of groundwater in the Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) processes, reducing energy consumption and emissions, and the project to employ water and gas injection technologies into reservoirs to enhance production. This is in addition to a proposed joint project to develop a bromine production facility, used in drilling fluids.

