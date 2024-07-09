Putin hosts PM in Moscow

Talks between leaders to cover prospects for further development of traditionally friendly relations and current international and regional issues…reports Asian Lite News

President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, held an informal meeting on Monday at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video on X showing a warm greeting between Modi and Vladimir Putin. The clip, posted on Monday, shows the two leaders embracing each other as Modi arrives at the president’s residence, marking the start of their informal meeting.

Further, Putin expressed gratitude for hosting Modi and said, “You are welcome here, friend. I’m really happy to see you.”

“At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of Russia near Moscow, Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting,” Russian Foreign Ministry said on X.

“The talks will cover prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues,” it added.

In response to this, Modi also shared a post on X and expressed gratitude to the Russian President for hosting him, adding that he also stated that he looks forward to their talks, which will strengthen India-Russia friendship.

“Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia,” Modi said on X.

In a friendly gesture, Putin took Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, which followed a conversation between them.

“Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi

Благодарю президента Путина за то, что он принял меня сегодня вечером в Ново-Огарево. С нетерпением жду завтрашних переговоров, которые, несомненно, будут способствовать дальнейшему укреплению дружбы между Индией и Россией. pic.twitter.com/FpcNEaN8qI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

in NovoOgaryovo RussiaIndia DruzhbaDosti,” the Russian Embassy in India said on X while sharing the video.

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received Modi at the Vnukovo-II Airport. Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Notably, Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi conferred the highest Russian state honor, ‘Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First.’

It is Narendra Modi’s first visit to Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv started in 2022. After concluding his visit to Russia, Modi will depart for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received PM Modi at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel, where the members of the Indian diaspora had gathered to welcome him.

Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who were outside The Carlton Hotel to welcome him. He shook hands and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He met with children who were happy to see PM Modi.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian community in Russia, Modi in a post on X stated, “An unforgettable reception in Moscow! I thank the Indian community for the warm welcome.”

It is also the view of the global south and naturally needs to have both parties for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, the Indian government sources further said.

In his departure statement, Modi said, “Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries.”

Modi said that he wishes to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation with his friend President Putin.

“I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia,” the PM said.

Modi added that the special and privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Notably, India and Russia have a longstanding and time-tested relationship with more than 77 years of mutually beneficial diplomatic ties. The relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” in 2010. (ANI)

