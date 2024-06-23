Jaishankar Due in UAE for high-level talks

During his official visit, EAM Jaishankar will hold a comprehensive meeting with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan….reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

During his official visit, EAM Jaishankar will hold a comprehensive meeting with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of issues pertinent to the India-UAE partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

This high-level dialogue will provide an invaluable opportunity to review the entire spectrum of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries that has been elevating in recent years, as well as to address regional and global developments.

Earlier, the EAM visited Sri Lanka, emphasising India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

This was his first bilateral visit after the formation of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

