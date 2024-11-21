Jordan, UAE leaders call for Middle East peace 

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Majesty King Abdullah II emphasised the need to prevent conflict in the Middle East from escalating further, as it poses a threat to the region’s security and stability….reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

The two leaders discussed their fraternal relations and cooperation, particularly in developmental areas and other fields aimed at enhancing the comprehensive economic partnership between the two nations at all levels.

The meeting took place during His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein’s visit to the UAE capital as part of a brotherly visit to the country.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein reviewed a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both leaders underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and providing humanitarian support to those affected.

They reiterated the UAE and Jordan’s steadfast position in supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity while expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.

The leaders emphasised the need to prevent conflict in the Middle East from escalating further, as it poses a threat to the region’s security and stability. They also stressed the importance of establishing a clear path towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution that guarantees security and stability for all.

Additionally, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining fraternal consultations on issues of shared interest, particularly in light of the challenges the region is currently facing.

Earlier today, King Abdullah II arrived in the UAE, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

Accompanying King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein were Prime Minister Dr Jaafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, and several senior officials.

Meanwhile, on a separate development, the Palestinian presidency has denounced the US for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement published by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the presidency said on Wednesday that the US used its veto for the fourth time, encouraging Israel to persist in its “crimes” against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples while defying international law and legitimacy.

The statement stressed that Palestine’s demands to the UN Security Council and the international community were clear: to halt the “aggression,” enforce a ceasefire, and address the “crimes” Israel has committed against the defenseless Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take responsibility for the Palestinian people by acting immediately to end the ongoing “aggression,” the humanitarian crisis, and the hunger affecting Gaza.

Farsin Shaheen, the Palestinian Authority’s state minister for foreign affairs and expatriates, deemed the US veto “unjustified, and is a challenge to the will of the international community”.

She affirmed that achieving peace, security, and stability in the region and the world is contingent on implementing international legitimacy resolutions, ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, and recognising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Hamas said in a statement that by using the veto, the US proves it is a “direct partner in the aggression,” responsible for “killing children and women, destroying civilian life in Gaza”.

The statement called on the US to stop this “reckless hostile policy” if it truly seeks to end wars and achieve security and stability in the region, as claimed by the elected administration.

