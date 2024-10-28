Lebanon aid campaign collects 100 tonnes in Fujairah

This additional relief aid comes the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with follow-up from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan…reports Asian Lite News

A collection drive with the participation of more than 1000 volunteers held at Al Bustan Hall in Fujairah as part of the “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign resulted in gathering 100 tonnes (5,000 parcels) of relief materials comprising food supplies and shelter equipment for the people of Lebanon.

This additional relief aid comes the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with follow-up from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and the Fujairah Charity Association organised the relief aid event overseen by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi and his children, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamdan bin Suhail Al Sharqi and a number of other prominent personalities from the emirates of Fujairah.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Charity Association, stressed the keenness of the UAE leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to urgently provide humanitarian relief to Lebanon.

He also referred to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to continue relief aid within the framework of the mass campaign “UAE stands with Lebanon”, which symbolised the UAE’s commitment to harmony, solidarity and peace.

Suhail Rashid Al Qadi, Director of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, said that the values of giving, especially for societies in distress, were integral to the Emirati ethos, which was left behind by the founding fathers and reinforced by the leadership.

A number of Emirati charities took part in the collection event, namely the Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for charitable and humanitarian works, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity International, The Big Heart Foundation, Emirates Foundation, Volunteers.ae, Sharjah Volunteer Centre, Fujairah Charity Association, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, International Charity Organisation, Emirates Charitable Association, Sharjah Charity House, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity Association, and Day for Dubai.

