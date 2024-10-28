UAE bags seven medals on Jiu-Jitsu World C’ship

Al Shamsi praised the achievements of both male and female athletes, highlighting that their success strengthens the team’s prospects of retaining the championship title. ..reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, secured seven medals on day two of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Heraklion, Greece, claiming two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

The team achieved an impressive tally, with Omar Al Suwaidi (56 kg) and Khaled Al Shehhi (62 kg) taking gold; Balqees Abdul Karim (45 kg), Zayed Alkatheeri (56 kg), and Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69 kg) winning silver; and Aysha Al Shamsi (45 kg) and Maitha Shraim (48 kg) earning bronze, further advancing the UAE’s medal count.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed gratitude for the UAE’s wise leadership, acknowledging its vital role in preparing the national team and reinforcing its strong position on the global stage.

Al Shamsi praised the achievements of both male and female athletes, highlighting that their success strengthens the team’s prospects of retaining the championship title. He noted that their accomplishments reflect the Federation’s commitment to discovering and developing champions to meet top international standards.

“What our athletes have achieved today clearly demonstrates the success of the intensive preparation and training camps that were essential in refining their skills and enhancing their mental and physical capabilities,” Al Shamsi added.

Omar Al Suwaidi, the gold medallist in the 56 kg category, who faced fellow Emirati Zayed Al Katheeri in the final, said: “I dedicate this achievement to the UAE leadership, the people, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. I am thankful to everyone who supported us on this journey.”

He continued, “This victory is the result of months of hard work and preparation. I am grateful to the Federation, the technical staff, and everyone who helped us reach this level. We are focused on achieving more medals and titles.”

Khaled Al Shehhi, the 62 kg gold medallist, added, “This accomplishment brings indescribable happiness. I have worked hard, especially during the training camp. I am proud to raise the UAE flag on the podium and hear our national anthem—these are priceless moments of pride.”

Competitions continue today with the men’s 77 kg and 85 kg categories and the women’s 57 kg and 63 kg categories. Representing the national team will be Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Sultan Al Hosni (77 kg), Saeed Al Kubaisi (85 kg), Shamsa Al Amri and Al Anoud Al Hosni (57 kg), and Shamaa Al Kalbani (63 kg).

ALSO READ: FAO lauds UAE’s pivotal role in enhancing food security

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]