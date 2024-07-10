MBZ congratulates Nafis Award winners

The President congratulated the winners, wishing them continued success in their distinguished careers….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the ten winners of the second edition of the Nafis Award in the individuals’ category for 2023-2024. The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC).

The President congratulated the winners, wishing them continued success in their distinguished careers. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of partners in supporting the goals of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the UAE’s vision for Emiratisation targets in the private sector.

Sheikh Mohamed engaged in discussions with the winners, listening to their experiences and success stories in the private sector, as well as their achievements and initiatives that qualified them for the award.

The President emphasised the UAE leadership’s commitment to encouraging national talents to continue excelling in the private sector across various fields and professional specialisations to enhance their role in this crucial sector and contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development. He also highlighted the importance of private institutions in promoting Emirati talent participation and fostering a culture of excellence and competition in the labour market, acknowledging their efforts in supporting the leadership’s initiatives on Emiratisation.

He stated that the roles of the public and private sectors are complementary, with the private sector serving as a vital contributor to the national economy and a key partner in achieving the ambitious developmental vision of the country while advancing its economic system.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, presented an overview of various council programmes and projects in the presence of several council officials. This included the Nafis Award, its categories, evaluation stages, and the selection of winners in both the individuals and companies categories for the second edition of the award.

The winners expressed their joy at meeting His Highness the President, affirming their commitment to continuing their journey of excellence to achieve the leadership’s vision and ambitions for empowering youth in the private sector.

The Nafis Award aims to honour outstanding Emiratis working in the private sector, along with private-sector establishments registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank of the UAE, which have shown a commitment to investing in Emirati talent.

The reception at Qasr Al Bahr was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and other Sheikhs and senior officials.

