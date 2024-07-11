Modi urges diplomacy over war in Ukraine

The issue of killings of children during conflicts was also featured prominently in Modi’s bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of “dialogue and diplomacy” in resolving global conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I have said earlier also that this is not the time for war,” said Modi addressing the India-Austria joint press statement.

His remarks came after delegation-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.

“We won’t be able to find a solution to problems in the warfield. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required,” Modi also said.

Austrian Chancellor Nehammer echoed Modi’s sentiments, highlighting the strong relationship between Austria and India. “There is a very good relationship between India and Austria. It’s a relationship of trust which began in the 1950s… India helped Austria and in 1955, the negotiations came to a positive conclusion with the Austrian State Treaty. What unites India and Austria is concern over the development of the geopolitical situation,” he said.

Nehammer elaborated on the discussions held with Modi, stating, “Last night and this morning, we had very intensive talks about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For me, as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, it is particularly important to get to know India’s assessment and to understand it and familiarise India with European concerns and worries. Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East was a major topic, and in addition to this challenging geopolitical situation, we also referred to the positive aspects of our cooperation.”

The issue of killings of children during conflicts was also featured prominently in Modi’s bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Modi said that it is heart-wrenching when innocent children die adding that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt when there is a loss of lives.

PM returns after two-nation visit

Meanwhile, Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.

After concluding his visit, Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria’s Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as ‘historic.’

“My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection,” PM Modi said on X.

Modi also attended a community event in Vienna on Wednesday and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking 75 years of their friendship.

Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years.

Modi also highlighted his interaction with business leaders from both countries.

“Met business leaders from India and Austria. Our nations are confident of leveraging the many opportunities ahead to boost commercial and trade linkages,” he said, underlining the mutual confidence in enhancing economic ties.

Modi arrived in Vienna on June 9 evening for a day-long State visit. Prior to this, he was on a two-day official visit to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANI)

