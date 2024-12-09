EVENT: Formula 1 Race at Abu Dhabi 

The 2025 race will be the 17th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has presented champion Lando Norris with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 winner’s trophy, at the end of F1 season finale.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, awarded the second-placetrophy to Carlos Sainz, while Khalid Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, awarded the third-place trophy to Charles Leclerc.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, awarded the Constructors’ Championship title to Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Racing.

The 2025 race will be the 17th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi will continue hosting the F1 season finale until 2030.

