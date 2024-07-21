Over 100 killed as Bangladesh burns over quota stir

Students have been demonstrating since the beginning of July against a rule that reserves a bulk of government jobs for the descendants of those who fought in the country’s 1971 liberation war…reports Asian Lite News

The Bangladeshi military was deployed to the streets to impose a nationwide curfew on Saturday, after more than 100 people were killed in clashes between police and students protesting government job quotas.

The curfew follows a communications blackout that has left the country of 170 million cut off from the world. Television channels were off air and most local news websites were down as the government shut internet services a day earlier.

“Army members will operate in aid to the civil administration under the guidance of district administrators and city commissioners,” said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal.

In the capital, the military joined riot police and thousands of Border Guard personnel after the Dhaka Metropolitan Police banned all gatherings amid increasing numbers of casualties.

Students have been demonstrating since the beginning of July against a rule that reserves a bulk of government jobs for the descendants of those who fought in the country’s 1971 liberation war.

At least 103 people have been killed in the past five days and thousands injured, according to a count based on reports in the local media. On Friday alone, at least 44 people were killed in Dhaka, which saw intense clashes between protesters, government supporters and security forces.

Air Commodore (Rtd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, a security analyst, told Arab News that the nationwide military-backed curfew and the amount of violence across the country were “something unprecedented.”

He was referring to reports that numerous administration offices were set on fire and government vehicles vandalized on Friday. On Thursday, the headquarters of a state-owned television station was set ablaze.

“We have not seen such vandalism earlier in the country where many significant government establishments were vandalized and set on fire,” Choudhury said.

The government abolished the controversial quota system after student protests in 2018, but the High Court reinstated it in June, triggering protests.

An appeal hearing is expected at the Supreme Court on Sunday morning.

Under the quota system, 56 percent of public service jobs are reserved for specific groups, including women, marginalized communities and children and grandchildren of freedom fighters — for whom the government earmarks 30 percent of the posts.

These quotas, which reserve hundreds of thousands of government jobs, hit young people directly.

The country’s unemployment rate is the highest among people aged between 15 and 29 — more than a fourth of Bangladesh’s population — who constitute 83 percent of the total unemployed.

‘Situation is grim’

Mohammed Mehdi Hasan Khan, a Bangladeshi resident said the situation is very grim there. “I came here in India on a medical visa for my mother’s treatment. We have a family business back home,” he said.

Khan added, “The country is in big trouble. Since the network is off, we cannot access news and know what is happening around us.”

A total of 245 Indian nationals, including 125 Indian nationals and 13 Nepali students, arrived on Friday through the Gede border crossing in West Bengal.

The India High Commission in Dhaka has been coordinating with local authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students who are keen on travelling to India, sources said on Friday.

The Indian mission, in coordination with BSF and the Bureau of Immigration, is facilitating Indian students who are travelling back to India from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in Assam, Semim Sultana, mother of Asif Hussain, a student at a medical college in Bangladesh who amid the ongoing countrywide protests in Bangladesh, crossed the border to come back to India, said they were very worried for the past few days amid the unrest.

“My son told me that the situation there was not good, so they are coming back…10 to 15 people booked a vehicle and entered Kolkata…From Sealdah they are coming by train…we were very worried…around 5 students from Dhubri are studying there,” Hussain said.

‘Internal matter of Bangladesh, hope matter is resolved soon’

Terming the ongoing protests in Bangladesh against the quota system in government jobs as an “internal matter” of the neighbouring country, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh expressed hope that the Sheikh Hasina-led government will resolve the matter soon.

He also said the current situation is “worrying” and the issues of students should always be heard.

Singh said, “This is a worrying issue. Students’ issues should always be heard, and we are hopeful that the Bangladesh government will resolve is matter soon. The Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been in power for several terms. She would surely restore normalcy after discussions and deliberations,” he added.

Singh further said that he believed that this is an “internal matter” of Bangladesh and India won’t meddle in it.

“We don’t want to meddle in the private affairs of the country…I wish the issue be resolved soon,” he added.

The MoS further said that India will work for the return of Indian students if the need arises. “No matter what, they will rescue Indians stuck abroad. We will rescue all Indians from outside if needs be so,” Singh said.

Shubham Saha, an Indian resident, who arrived from Bangladesh through Akhaura Integrated Checkpost in Tripura, said that the internet shutdown is making things difficult for them.

“The network is completely cut off there. This doesn’t happen in India across the country. Moreover, because of the protests, the cab fares have shot up. It normally takes BDT (Bangladeshi Taka) 200 for me to reach here from Babonbariya. But today, the driver charged me BDT 1,000,” he said.

Around 150 students return

Meanwhile, around 150 Indian students from Bangladesh arrived through the Integrated Check Post here. The students arrived in Agartala on Saturday.

Rajeev Agnihotri DIG, Sector Commander, Border Security Force (BSF), said that around 150 students have comeback through different ICPs.

“Due to the current situation in Bangladesh, the Indian and foreign students who were studying there are coming back through different ICPs (Integrated Check Post)…till now around 150 students have come back through different ICPs. BSF is making all the necessary arrangements for this,” he said.

Vishal Kumar, District Megistrate, West Tripura, said, “In the last 4-5 days, anti-reservation protests have been going on in Bangladesh, and especially the students and other citizens of neighbouring countries like India have been greatly affected by them. Almost their entire system is under seizure. Due to this, many of our citizens are coming to our country, including many people from Tripura, especially yesterday and today, many students and many of our Indians who have gone there due to different occupations are coming.”

Safety of Indians

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar said on Saturday that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

Sharing the update on the return of Indian nationals in Bangladesh on X, which was posted earlier by the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, the EAM wrote, “Appreciate the concern of families and well wishers of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.”

“MEA is fully focused on ensuring their safety and well being. The current situation is as below,” Jaishankar said further.

In its official release earlier Saturday, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments there.

In order to facilitate safe travel, the MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and Border Security Force (BSF) authorities.

