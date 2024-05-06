Sheikha Latifa tours pavilion showcasing VP’s publications

During her tour, Sheikha Latifa met with the organisers and was briefed on the huge turnout of visitors to the pavilion at the annual Abu Dhabi International Book Fair…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Executive Council, visited the pavilion featuring publications by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa toured the pavilion which showcased prominent works by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, including titles such as ‘My Vision,’ ‘My Story,’ ‘Flashes of Thought,’ ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity,’ collections of Zayed poems and other verses, ‘40 Poems from the Desert,’ ‘For the Love of Horses,’ ‘Two Great Leaders,’ ‘My Little World,’ ‘A Journey from the Desert to the Stars,’ ‘Flashes of Wisdom,’ and ‘Quotes by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.’

During her tour, Sheikha Latifa met with the organisers and was briefed on the huge turnout of visitors to the pavilion at the annual Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Sheikha Latifa said that culture and knowledge serve as fundamental indicators of progress and civilization. She underscored the vital importance of investing in knowledge to foster positive change and pave the way for a brighter future.

“The UAE’s wise leadership prioritises culture, promotes knowledge, and fosters a love for reading among the youth through comprehensive national strategies and by hosting significant events like book fairs that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. What we witness today at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair exemplifies the steps taken to strengthen the UAE’s status as a cultural leader with a broad impact on thought, creativity and publication,” Sheikha Latifa said.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum consistently teaches us that true power resides in knowledge and that the written word is a powerful tool for changing the world. Sheikh Mohammed’s publications have unveiled boundless opportunities for self-development and serve as a source of inspiration in leadership and personal growth. This cultural and humanitarian treasury of thoughts is a priceless legacy for future generations,” she added.

H.H. also highlighted the importance of dedicating a pavilion to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s works, which provides visitors of all ages with a glimpse into his various contributions.

Two Great Leaders

During a visit to the children’s book section at the pavilion, Sheikha Latifa interacted with a group of students attending the book fair and listened to them speak about their reading interests and the titles that captured their attention.

She read aloud the ‘Two Great Leaders’ book to the children, which portrays the lives and legacies of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in simple and engaging language. This book commemorates two leaders whose memories and contributions continue to resonate deeply with the people of the UAE.

1,350 publishers

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre under the theme ‘Where World Tales Unfold.’, the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair was held from 29 April to 5 May 2024.

This edition of the book fair featured 1,350 publishers from 90 countries, including 140 newcomers and 375 local exhibitors. Egypt served as this year’s Guest of Honour, with the late Naguib Mahfouz being designated as the ‘Personality of Focus’ in this edition of the book fair.

The pavilion dedicated to the publications of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum showcased 13 influential works that have made significant contributions to both the local and regional cultural scenes. These works cover a diverse range of topics, including management, excellence, leadership, the history of Dubai and the UAE, and insights drawn from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s personal experiences.

The pavilion also hosted various sessions with renowned authors and personalities to delve into the visions and experiences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, examining the profound impact of his publications on government operations, development, and cultural life.

