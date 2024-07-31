Sheikh Abdullah attends inauguration of Iranian President

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attended the inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Iranian Parliament headquarters, in the presence of representatives of a number of countries….reports Asian Lite News

On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, headed the UAE delegation at the inauguration ceremony of Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was held today in Tehran.

The delegation accompanying H.H. included Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC); Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attended the inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Iranian Parliament headquarters, in the presence of representatives of a number of countries.

H.H. conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes to the Iranian President for success in serving his country and achieving the aspirations of its people.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, during his meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, stressed the UAE’s aspiration to strengthen its bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the good of both countries and their peoples, and in a way that contributes to consolidating the pillars of peace, security and stability in the region.

Laster, Sheikh Abdullah met with Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, nominated by the Iranian President before the parliament.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on a host of regional and international issues of common interest and the latest developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his aspiration to work with Abbas Araghchi to support efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and efforts aimed to establish sustainable stability and security in the region.

