Construction starts on Dubai’s first aerial taxi port 

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, gave the green light for the construction of Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport.

The initiative is set to make Dubai the world’s first city to offer urban aerial transport through an advanced aerial taxi take-off and landing network.

Featuring a modern design that complements Dubai’s urban landscape, the vertiport is set to offer passengers a unique, comfortable and seamless mobility experience.

Spanning 3,100 square metres, the vertiport features designated zones for take-off and landing, aircraft charging, a dedicated aerial taxi apron, and a parking area. With a capacity for approximately 42,000 landings annually, it is expected to serve around 170,000 riders per year.

Upon arrival at RTA headquarters, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, senior RTA officials, and JoeBen Bevert, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, the aerial taxi manufacturer, and Damien Kisly, Head of Infrastructure EMEA at SkyPorts, the company responsible for designing and constructing the vertiport’s infrastructure.,

Contemporary design

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed attended a presentation on the Aerial Taxi vertiport’s contemporary design, which reflects Dubai’s iconic urban aesthetic, offering users a seamless and comfortable travel experience. The vertiport includes air-conditioned facilities built to the highest global safety standards. In collaboration with leading international operators, Joby Aviation will manage aircraft manufacturing, operations, and passenger movement, while Skyports will oversee the design, construction, and operation of the vertiport’s infrastructure. RTA will be responsible for governance and integration with other transport modes. The aerial taxi service is expected to launch in Q1 2026.

The Joby S4 aerial taxi is capable of vertical take-off and landing, operating as a sustainable, eco-friendly electric vehicle with zero emissions. Known for safety, comfort, and speed, the aerial taxi incorporates advanced technology with six rotors and four battery packs, enabling a flight range of up to 161 kilometres at a maximum speed of 321 km/h. With a capacity for four passengers plus a pilot, the aerial taxi generates significantly less noise compared to traditional helicopters.

Al Tayer elaborated on the project, stating: “In the initial phase, the aerial taxi service will operate from four strategic locations close to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. This service provides Dubai residents and visitors with a new, rapid, and secure transport option to key city locations. For example, a journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is anticipated to take approximately 12 minutes, compared to 45 minutes by car. The service also supports integration with public transport modes and individual transport solutions like e-scooters and bicycles, promoting multimodal transport and city-wide connectivity to deliver a smooth travel experience.”

Earlier this year, RTA signed an agreement to launch the aerial taxi service with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Skyports Infrastructure, a UK-based leader in advanced aerial mobility infrastructure development, and Joby Aviation, a US-based specialist in aerial vehicles.

