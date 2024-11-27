Capital Club Dubai at Sweet Sixteen 

To mark this sweet sixteen milestone, Capital Club Dubai will host a jubilant celebration themed “London meets Rio”, in partnership with Platinum Sponsors – Pegasus Real Estate and AAGT Motors…reports Asian Lite News

Capital Club Dubai, the city’s premier private business club is celebrating its 16th anniversary this month, marking nearly two decades as a cornerstone of business networking and exclusive members club in the heart of DIFC.

Over the past 16 years, Capital Club Dubai has established itself as a link for business leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across the region and beyond. Since its opening in 2009, the Club has grown to foster a sophisticated and dynamic environment where members can build meaningful relationships, discuss influential ideas, and enhance their personal and professional lives.

“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with our esteemed members and partners who have been integral to our story,” said Mohamed Karmaoui, General Manager, Capital Club Dubai. “Our sixteenth anniversary is not just a commemoration of our history but a celebration of everyone who has walked with us.”

“Capital Club Dubai is more than a business venue – it is a home away from home,” expressed its Executive Chairman, Hussain Sultan Al Junaidy, adding, “The Club is committed to cultivating a sense of belonging and camaraderie that transcends traditional networking.”

Revolutionizing networking, Capital Club Dubai provides a world-class platform for impactful connections and memorable experiences, with an unwavering commitment to create an atmosphere that balances traditional values with modern vibrancy.

Business Events: Driving Thought Leadership

Capital Club Dubai is synonymous with high-calibre business events that bring together influential figures and decision-makers from the top echelon of society. The Club offers a range of meticulously curated engagements, including expert panels, dynamic roundtables, masterclasses, and high-energy shark tanks. These events not only facilitate in-depth discussions but also spark impactful collaborations through impactful conversations and strategic networking.

Synergy Tables: Fostering Organic Connections

Central to Capital Club Dubai’s philosophy are the weekly ‘Synergy Tables’ – gatherings designed to foster intentional community-building among its diverse members to share ideas, forge partnerships, and pursue new business ventures, epitomizing the spirit of connection.

Social Events: A Blend of Luxury and Community

Beyond its business-focused programming, Capital Club Dubai takes pride in creating an ambiance where members can unwind and socialize. With gourmet offerings that span global cuisines, the Club’s social events are as varied as they are sophisticated. The unique atmosphere of these social occasions lies in their ability to blend the excitement of a great party with the warm, welcoming feel of home.

