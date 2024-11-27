‘Time to change stereotypical view of Arab women’ 

Sheikha Latifa’s address highlighted the profound contributions of Arab women across various fields and their influential role in shaping the prosperity of societies…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, and Member of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the third edition of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai today.

The event, organised by the Dubai Women Establishment under the theme ‘The Power of Influence’, is taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the forum, Sheikha Latifa delivered an inspiring keynote speech celebrating the achievements of Arab women, tracing their journey from the dawn of history to the present day.

Her address highlighted the profound contributions of Arab women across various fields and their influential role in shaping the prosperity of societies. She stressed the importance of changing outdated stereotypes and preconceived judgments that some hold about Arab women, reaffirming their enduring impact and leadership in driving progress and development.

In her speech, Sheikha Latifa highlighted the multifaceted roles Arab women have played throughout history, emphasising their leadership, resilience, and ability to inspire. She described how Arab women have always been integral partners in both peace and war – defending their homeland, treating the wounded, and excelling in commerce as trailblazing businesswomen. At home, they nurtured future generations and contributed to the building of nations, balancing their professional and familial responsibilities with extraordinary grace.

Sheikha Latifa underscored the courage of Arab women who have excelled in challenging fields such as education, health, the judiciary, diplomacy, and military service. Despite these demands, they have remained firmly rooted in their values and traditions, adhering to principles that reflect their strength and dignity. Their determination has made history, paving the way for women to become pioneers across various domains.

Drawing on the historical role of women in the Arab world, Sheikha Latifa pointed out their significant contributions since the beginning of Islam. Women entered the field of medicine, earning recognition for their expertise in treating the wounded during battles and developing drugs and remedies. They established the first field hospital in history and expanded their ambitions further, achieving milestones such as piloting aeroplanes in 1933, advancing as atomic scientists in the 1940s, becoming ministers in the 1950s, and ultimately breaking barriers as astronauts in 2021 on their continuing path of achievement.

Sheikha Latifa called for correcting outdated stereotypes about Arab women, emphasising the importance of telling and celebrating their inspiring stories. She highlighted that Arab women are enduring symbols of strength, creativity, and generosity who do not require modern narratives to advocate for their rights or redefine freedom and balance on their behalf. For Arab women, equality is not a demand but a lived reality – they thrive in a society that values their contributions, where their voices are heard, and their potential is embraced by the leadership that has opened every door to creativity and excellence.

She also expressed heartfelt appreciation to every Emirati woman who has left a lasting mark across various sectors. She reflected on the legacy of her grandmother, the late Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a true pioneer and decision-maker. Sheikha Latifa recounted cherished moments shared by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with his mother, renowned for her herbal treatment expertise. People would travel great distances to seek her remedies, reflecting her deep knowledge and compassion.

‘Emirati women have all means to excel, innovate’

Nora AlMatrooshi, the first Emirati and Arab woman astronaut, has stated that in light of the great development witnessed by the UAE in the field of space, Emirati women stand out as active and influential element in this vital sector.

They have proven their high efficiency and distinguished expertise, especially in major space projects such as the Hope Probe mission, where 50 percent of the engineers who worked on the project were women.

She said this in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai, which kicked off today in Dubai.

“Women in the UAE enjoy all means of excellence and creativity, thanks to the support of the wise leadership, which seeks to empower women in all fields.”

AlMatrooshi added that various programmes and initiatives in the country have contributed to opening doors for them to be present in advanced fields, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) specialised in this important sector.

She pointed out that the challenges that women may face in this sector are global, but the UAE is an example to follow, as there are no real obstacles for Emirati women to enter this field or others.

She said that women in the UAE have entered all disciplines required in the field of space, from engineering to computer science. “The cooperation between various entities such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and local and international universities is an important starting point to promote this field and share knowledge and expertise,” AlMatrooshi added.

