Vibrant Indian Culture on Display at Riyadh Season

The celebrations for ‘India Week’ commenced in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, as part of Riyadh Season, showcasing the vibrant Indian culture and harmony.

The celebrations are being held at the AL Suwaidi Park in Riyadh, as part of Saudi Arabia’s Global Harmony Initiative.

Many artists from the Indian community in Saudi Arabia performed during the celebrations.

“Amazing display of Indian Culture at Suwaidi Park as part of #RiyadhSeason & the Global Harmony Initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Media@media_ksa& General Entertainment Authority@GEA_SA.Amb Dr Khan & Embassy officers visited the Park & participated in the activites,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated in a post on X.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan appreciated the showcasing of Indian culture and termed it a great initiative.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Khan said, “The way Indian culture is showcased here today is a very important thing. Everyone is enjoying it and there is a very good atmosphere. It is a great initiative.”

He also congratulated the Saudi authorities for holding India week celebrations

“Culture is a very good medium to bring people closer. I congratulate the Saudi authorities for this,” he added.

Riyadh Season is one of the world’s largest winter entertainment event. The festivities capture the essence of Saudi, from its Najdi heritage to its present-day dynamism.

The season commenced on October 13 and will culminate on October 21. The initiative aims to showcase the diverse lives of residents in the Kingdom and highlight their professional and family life, social and recreational activities, contributions to the economy, success stories, and cultural integration in the Saudi society.

The initiative also aims to highlight government and private sector efforts to improve the quality of life in Saudi cities.

The events and activities in the Riyadh season represent the cultures of India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, and Egypt over 45 days.

The activities include concerts, cultural, entertainment, and family events, traditional foods, and various handicraft exhibitions. (ANI)

