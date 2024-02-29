Sunil Mittal to receive Honorary Knighthood  

Sunil is the co-chairman of Eutelsat Group, a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide…reports Asian Lite News

The founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, will receive the Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), in recognition of his contributions, and his services to UK and India business relations.

The Honorary KBE, which is to be conferred on Mittal, is the second-highest order of the British Empire.

Mittal is the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s foremost first-generation corporations with interests in telecom, space communications, digital Solutions, real Estate and hospitality.

Bharti has joint ventures with several global partners such as SingTel, SoftBank, Del Monte, the UK and the French Government, among others.

Bharti Airtel, the flagship company of Bharti Enterprises, is a leading telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries and ranks among the top three mobile operators globally.

Sunil is the co-chairman of Eutelsat Group, a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide.

He is also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour that is awarded to individuals demonstrating distinguished services of high order. He ahs also been conferred with the Harvard Business School’s Alumni Achievement Award, the highest alumni honour bestowed by the institute.

He is on Harvard University’s Global Advisory Council and has served on the Board of Dean’s Advisors at Harvard Business School. Sunil received GSM Association’s prestigious Chairman’s Award and has been conferred Honorary Doctorates by several leading universities in India and Europe.

Mittal also served as Chair of the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration during India’s G20 Presidency.

He is also a serving Commissioner at the International Telecommunication Union/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council and the Global Board of Advisors at the Council on Foreign Relations. (ANI)

