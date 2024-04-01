Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu’s ouster

Motivating the demonstrations was the frustration of families of Hamas hostages who accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his political survival over securing the release of the captives….reports Asian Lite News

Protests swept across Israel over the weekend as tens of thousands of Israelis demanded the ousting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Demonstrators converged in front of the Israel Defence Force headquarters in Tel Aviv, marking the largest protest against Netanyahu since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Similar protests erupted in Jerusalem, Haifa, Be’er Sheva, Caesarea, and other cities, with an additional demonstration outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday. Police deployed water cannons and made 16 arrests during Saturday’s protests.

Motivating the demonstrations was the frustration of families of Hamas hostages who accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his political survival over securing the release of the captives. Shira Albag, the mother of one hostage, voiced the sentiment, stating that Israel won’t forgive anyone hindering a deal to bring back the hostages after months of waiting.

Netanyahu faced internal opposition from both the Israeli war cabinet and his own party regarding his approach to hostage negotiations. While some advisers advocated for flexibility to reach a deal, Netanyahu rejected proposals, deeming them too lenient on Hamas.

Additionally, many protesters condemned Netanyahu’s attempt to circumvent the Israeli High Court’s decision to suspend funding to ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jewish schools, thereby making students eligible for the military draft. Netanyahu aimed to extend the deadline for Haredi exemption from military service, a policy dating back to June 2023, while the government deliberates on new draft legislation. This exemption has long been a contentious issue, with most Israeli citizens required to serve in the military upon reaching 18 years of age.

On Sunday, IDF reservists staged a protest in the Haredi neighbourhood of Mea Shearim, advocating for their conscription and chanting slogans in favour of military enlistment.

