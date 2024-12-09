Trump says Putin not interested in protecting Assad 

Highlighting that Iran and Russia have weakened amid sustained conflicts, the President-elect pointed to China’s potential role in resolving the situation. …reports Asian Lite News

After Syrian rebels entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee for an unknown destination on Sunday, US President-elect Donald Trump criticised Russian President Vladimir, for ‘not protecting’ Assad, and suggested that China can ‘help’ in mitigating the situation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Russia — which has suffered around 600,000 casualties in the Ukraine war — has lost all interest in protecting Syria. Calling for a ceasefire, he warned that if it keeps going, it can turn into something “much bigger” and “far worse.”

“Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever,” he said in the post.

Highlighting that Iran and Russia have weakened amid sustained conflicts, the President-elect pointed to China’s potential role in resolving the situation.

“Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination on Sunday bringing an end to his over two-decade-long rule, Reuters reported.

The news agency cited two senior army officers, whom it did not name as rebels Syrian groups said they entered the capital, Damascus, in the early hours of Sunday.

The development came hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria’s third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country.

The head of Syria’s main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now “without Bashar al-Assad” according to Reuters.

This came after Syrian rebels claimed capturing Damascus.

“The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled,” the armed opposition said in a statement. “We declare Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad,” they said.

The rebels earlier claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison north of Damascus, CNN reported.

CNN cited the Military Operations Command’s post on Telegram which said, “We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.” The statement added, “To the displaced all over the world, a free Syria awaits you.”

The civil war in the country that had remained dormant for a few years has resurfaced and within a span of a few weeks, the Syrian rebel groups have taken over several key cities like Aleppo, Homs and Daraa.

Meanwhile, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt Iraq, Russia, Turkey, and Iran expressed their support for the cessation of hostilities in Syria to pave the way for the launch of a political process, according to a joint statement issued following their meeting on the Syrian crisis in Doha. (ANI)

